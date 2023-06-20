Breaking News

Hunter Biden Set to Plead Guilty to Tax Crimes and Admit Gun Offense in Legal Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed with prosecutors in a legal case where he will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversion program to resolve a gun charge. The deal was disclosed in a court filing on June 20 and has been reported by Politico, the Washington Post, and the New York Times.

The agreement, which still requires approval from a federal judge, was made between Hunter Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware. It is worth noting that Weiss retained his position after former President Donald Trump left office.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay his taxes on time for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he will enter a pretrial diversion program to address a charge of possessing a firearm as a drug user.

  
What
Where


Hunter Biden has previously acknowledged his struggle with addiction to crack cocaine. The gun charge will be dropped if he adheres to the terms of the pretrial diversion program. According to the New York Times, these terms include Hunter Biden remaining drug-free for two years and agreeing never to possess a firearm.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

News coverage suggests that Hunter Biden is likely to avoid imprisonment due to the agreements reached in this case. It is important to note that the agreements are the result of a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In a statement to the New York Times, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark, commented on the developments: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States attorneyâ€™s office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved. Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

The resolution of this legal case signifies a significant development in Hunter Biden’s ongoing journey of recovery. By accepting responsibility for his tax-related errors and complying with the terms of the pretrial diversion program, he aims to move forward with his life.



It is now up to the federal judge to review and approve the agreement between Hunter Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss. Once the judge approves, the plea agreement will be finalized, and Hunter Biden can focus on his recovery and future.

Your opinion matters! Join the discussion by leaving a comment below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

Law Intern for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach , FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Law firm located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking a part-time law clerk / intern. The Firm manag...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Tyler

Looking for entry level associate for help in growing boutique litigation firm.  This position ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
62
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
37
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
41
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
35
Legal News

Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
40
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
83
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
38
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
61
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
60
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
40
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top