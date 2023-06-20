Hunter Biden Set to Plead Guilty to Tax Crimes and Admit Gun Offense in Legal Case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has agreed with prosecutors in a legal case where he will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversion program to resolve a gun charge. The deal was disclosed in a court filing on June 20 and has been reported by Politico, the Washington Post, and the New York Times.



The agreement, which still requires approval from a federal judge, was made between Hunter Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware. It is worth noting that Weiss retained his position after former President Donald Trump left office.



As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay his taxes on time for 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he will enter a pretrial diversion program to address a charge of possessing a firearm as a drug user.



Hunter Biden has previously acknowledged his struggle with addiction to crack cocaine. The gun charge will be dropped if he adheres to the terms of the pretrial diversion program. According to the New York Times, these terms include Hunter Biden remaining drug-free for two years and agreeing never to possess a firearm.

News coverage suggests that Hunter Biden is likely to avoid imprisonment due to the agreements reached in this case. It is important to note that the agreements are the result of a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities.



In a statement to the New York Times, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark, commented on the developments: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States attorneyâ€™s office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved. Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”



The resolution of this legal case signifies a significant development in Hunter Biden’s ongoing journey of recovery. By accepting responsibility for his tax-related errors and complying with the terms of the pretrial diversion program, he aims to move forward with his life.



It is now up to the federal judge to review and approve the agreement between Hunter Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss. Once the judge approves, the plea agreement will be finalized, and Hunter Biden can focus on his recovery and future.



