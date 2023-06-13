Home

Illinois Governor Enacts Two Bills to Ensure Strong Protections for LGBTQ+ Community
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a significant step towards safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights in the state by signing two bills on Friday. These bills, HB 1591 and HB 1596 address important aspects of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusivity.

HB 1591 focuses on amending the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, specifically targeting the provision that prohibited out-of-state couples from obtaining an Illinois marriage license. Before the amendment, the Act stated that “no marriage shall be contracted in this State by a party residing and intending to continue to reside in another state or jurisdiction.” This language posed a barrier to couples outside Illinois who wished to have their marriages legally recognized. However, with the newly enacted amendment, couples from other states can now receive a marriage license in Illinois.

It is worth noting that HB 1591 aligns with the federal Respect for Marriage Act, which was passed in 2022. The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize legal marriages performed in other states, including same-sex marriages. This federal law was introduced in response to concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which declared state bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. Given recent developments, including a more conservative Supreme Court that signaled a willingness to review other rights associated with marriage and privacy, the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act was crucial to ensuring the protection of LGBTQ+ marriages.

  
In addition to HB 1591, Governor Pritzker also signed HB 1596, which amends the Children and Family Services Act. The key change in this bill involves the removal of gender-specific pronouns within the statute. By eliminating male and female pronouns, the amendment aims to make the legislation more inclusive and representative of diverse gender identities. This progressive step acknowledges the importance of respecting and recognizing individuals beyond the binary concept of gender, promoting inclusivity and equality for all.

While Illinois is taking strides to advance LGBTQ+ rights, many other states are enacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Shockingly, over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in 2023, marking a record high. More than 70 of these bills have become law, which is twice the number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills that passed last year. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ+ rights organization, recently declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ individuals in the United States.

Illinois’s commitment to upholding LGBTQ+ rights starkly contrasts the regressive actions taken by numerous other states. The signing of these bills by Governor Pritzker demonstrates the state’s dedication to equality, inclusivity, and the protection of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. By amending the marriage law to allow out-of-state couples to obtain marriage licenses and removing gender-specific pronouns in the Children and Family Services Act, Illinois sets an example for other states to follow in pursuing LGBTQ+ rights.

It is essential to continue monitoring the legal landscape and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights to ensure that progress is maintained and expanded. The recent actions in Illinois serve as a reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and the importance of proactive measures to protect the rights and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.



