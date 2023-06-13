Legal News

Legal Experts Assume Key Leadership Roles in Law Faculty
W&L Law Dean Melanie Wilson has recently made two significant faculty appointments within the Law School’s senior leadership. Professor Beth Belmont has been named the Director of Experiential Education, while Professor Brandon Hasbrouck will assume the role of Director of the Frances Lewis Law Center.

Professor Belmont, a valued member of the faculty since 2001, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She currently spearheads the Community Legal Practice Center, a clinic that offers legal services to eligible individuals in the Rockbridge community. Additionally, she teaches courses on Evidence, Family Law and is involved in the advocacy aspect of the 3L Immersion program. Her contributions extend further as she plays a role in the Law, Justice, and Society undergraduate minor.

As the Director of Experiential Education, Professor Belmont will focus on enhancing the experiential course offerings at W&L Law. She aims to integrate practical components into the doctrinal areas of the curriculum and expand the range of high-quality experiential opportunities available to students. Furthermore, Professor Belmont will oversee the ongoing evaluation and assessment of the experiential curriculum. To foster faculty enrichment, she will organize workshops and presentations on the subject of experiential education.

  
Dean Wilson expressed her confidence in Professor Belmont’s leadership, stating, “Beth has demonstrated her exceptional leadership qualities throughout her tenure on our faculty. In addition to her vital role on various committees and extensive support for student affinity groups, she possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in the realm of experiential legal education. I am thrilled about the enthusiasm, creativity, and positive energy that Beth brings to this position.”

Professor Brandon Hasbrouck, an alumnus of the Law School graduating in 2011, has been appointed as the Director of the Frances Lewis Law Center. The Frances Lewis Law Center serves as a hub for intellectual exploration and faculty research support at W&L Law. In his new role, Professor Hasbrouck will chair the Law Center committee, which oversees the allocation of funds for faculty summer research projects and research assistants. He will also support and sponsor conferences and symposia and host visiting scholars for workshop presentations.

Professor Hasbrouck has a remarkable scholarly record, having been honored with the Ethan Allen Faculty Fellowship for excellence in legal scholarship on two occasions (2020-21 and 2022-23), as well as the Lewis Prize for excellence in legal scholarship twice (2020-21 and 2021-22). In the past two years alone, he has authored or accepted nine distinct scholarly articles and essays for publication. His work has appeared in esteemed publications such as the Yale Law Journal, Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review Forum, Michigan Law Review, and UCLA Law Review.

Dean Wilson expressed her admiration for Professor Hasbrouck’s accomplishments and dedication to the Law School, saying, “Brandon’s record of excellence, his unwavering support for our law school, his assistance to colleagues, and his boundless enthusiasm make him an outstanding choice to lead the Frances Lewis Law Center. I am particularly grateful for his significant contributions to various committees, including the faculty appointments committee and the clerkship committee. Additionally, his guidance to BLSA and his mentorship of numerous students has been invaluable. He has also served dutifully on the Law Center faculty committee.”



Both Professor Belmont and Professor Hasbrouck will assume their respective positions on July 1, marking the beginning of their leadership roles within W&L Law. Their expertise and dedication are poised to further elevate the quality of legal education and scholarly pursuits at the institution.

