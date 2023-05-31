Robby H. Birnbaum of Greenspoon Marder LLP Receives Robert Linderman Debt Resolution Service Award at AFCC 2023 Spring Conference

At the recently concluded American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) 2023 Spring Conference in Orlando, Florida, Greenspoon Marder LLP once again made headlines. The firm’s esteemed partner, Robby H. Birnbaum, received the prestigious Robert Linderman Debt Resolution Service Award for 2023. This esteemed accolade celebrates Mr. Birnbaum’s outstanding contributions to the debt settlement industry and further solidifies Greenspoon Marder‘s position as a leading force in the legal profession. Moreover, Mr. Birnbaum’s active involvement as a keynote speaker, delivering a compelling presentation titled “Debt Resolution Industry and Compliance Update,” showcased his expertise and dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends and regulatory compliance.

The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC), founded in April 2011, is an organization committed to safeguarding the rights of consumers facing financial hardships due to overwhelming unsecured debts. By establishing rigorous standards and promoting best practices in the debt settlement industry, the AFCC advocates for consumers and their access to effective and ethical debt settlement solutions. Their work encompasses advocating for robust legislative and regulatory frameworks that protect consumers and ensure the availability of quality debt settlement options.

Mr. Birnbaum’s well-deserved recognition is a testament to his exceptional legal skills and in-depth understanding of regulatory compliance and the lawful operation of debt settlement companies. As a partner and Practice Group Leader of the Regulatory Compliance and Financial Services practice groups at Greenspoon Marder, he has amassed extensive experience representing a wide range of settlement businesses before state attorneys general, state banking and credit regulators, and federal agencies. Furthermore, his esteemed role as Vice Chairman of the AFCC, in addition to his prior tenure as President of the association, underscores his commitment to advancing the industry and ensuring the highest standards of service and ethical conduct.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Founded in 1981, Greenspoon Marder LLP has evolved into a full-service law firm with a national presence, boasting over 240 attorneys across more than 20 office locations throughout the United States. From Miami to New York and Denver to Los Angeles, the firm strategically positions itself in key markets and innovation hubs, attracting top legal talent nationwide. Greenspoon Marder has consistently earned its place on The American Lawyer’s Am Law 200 list since 2015, a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client service and its reputation as one of the country’s premier law firms.

Let BCG Attorney Search connect you with the best legal talent in the industry.

The firm’s core practice areas span a wide range of legal disciplines, including Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, bolstered by the comprehensive capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder’s success lies in its dedication to understanding each client’s unique needs and objectives, enabling the development of strategic, cost-effective solutions tailored to their specific circumstances. By fostering a deep understanding of their clients’ businesses, Greenspoon Marder cultivates long-lasting partnerships grounded in trust and mutual success.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Beyond its legal prowess, Greenspoon Marder has cultivated a reputation as an exceptional workplace. The firm’s commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment has garnered praise from its attorneys and staff. By embracing collaboration, diversity, and professional growth, Greenspoon Marder fosters a culture that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and empowers its team members to thrive.

Greenspoon Marder‘s latest achievement, with Robby H. Birnbaum’s well-deserved receipt of the Robert Linderman Debt Resolution Service Award, further solidifies the firm’s standing as a leader in the legal industry. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, a national presence, and a commitment to exceptional client service, Greenspoon Marder continues to set the standard for legal excellence. Whether navigating complex regulatory landscapes or delivering innovative solutions, the firm’s unwavering dedication and reputation as an industry pioneer make it the go-to choice for businesses seeking unparalleled legal representation.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More