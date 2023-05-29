Legal News

Texas House Panel Recommends Impeachment of State Attorney General
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development, a committee of the Texas House of Representatives has recommended the impeachment of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The committee alleges that Paxton misused his power by favoring a developer who had made contributions to his campaign and provided additional benefits. According to the articles of impeachment, the developer purportedly employed a woman with whom Paxton was having an affair and carried out renovations on Paxton’s residence.

Prominent media outlets such as Law360, the Associated Press, the New York Times, and the Washington Post have covered this ongoing story, shedding light on the intricacies surrounding the case.

Moreover, Paxton settled a lawsuit for $3.3 million brought by former aides who claimed that Paxton retaliated against them for raising concerns. This settlement prevented a trial and effectively kept their allegations out of the public eye, as mentioned in the articles of impeachment. Additionally, Paxton successfully delayed a securities-fraud trial against him, which, according to the impeachment document, deprived voters of the opportunity to make an informed decision while voting for attorney general.

  
What
Where


Despite these controversies, voters reelected Paxton for a third term in November 2022. In a video clip posted on Twitter by Paxton, his litigation chief, Chris Hilton, asserted that any potential impeachment proceedings should only focus on conduct since the most recent election, emphasizing that the voters have already expressed their preference for Ken Paxton.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals – sign up for LawCrossing now.

The Texas House’s Committee on General Investigating, consisting of three Republicans and two Democrats, made the recommendation for impeachment. The actual impeachment of Paxton would require a majority vote from the Texas House, where Republicans hold 85 out of 150 seats, according to the Washington Post. Subsequently, if impeached, a two-thirds vote from present senators would be necessary for conviction. Republicans hold 19 out of the 31 seats in the Texas Senate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In the event of impeachment, Paxton would be temporarily removed from office pending the Texas Senate vote, thus leaving an interim vacancy in the role of Attorney General.

The Texas House committee recently conducted a public hearing where investigators presented their findings and testimonies.



In response to the committee’s vote, Paxton released a statement denouncing the report and its authors. He criticized the process for lacking opportunities for rebuttal or due process, claiming that the report relied on hearsay and discredited allegations. Paxton further expressed disappointment that a senior attorney from his office was not permitted to present relevant facts and that every attempt to seek a comprehensive account of the truth was rejected.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the recommendations for impeachment raise significant implications for the tenure of Attorney General Ken Paxton. The potential outcome will not only shape the future of the office but also impact the political landscape in Texas. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving legal news story.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Experienced Litigation (Commercial) Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

This role requires at least 7-10 years of litigation experience on behalf of, or against, insurance ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Ana

La Follette, Johnson, a prestigious litigation defense firm in business for over 50 years, specializ...

Apply now

Attorney/Lawyer - Fast Growing Multi-State Family Law Firm (Overland Park, KS)

USA-KS-Overland Park

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm is accepting r...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
99
Biglaw

Skadden Implements Four-Day Office Work Week for Lawyers, Ending Remote Work Policy
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
47
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
57
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
108
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
72
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
113
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
59
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
61
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
255
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
52
Legal News

Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top