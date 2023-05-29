Former Attorney Murdaugh Faces New Charges for Client Theft while Serving Murder Sentence

Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife and one of his sons, now faces federal charges related to the alleged theft from clients and his housekeeper’s family. The 54-year-old ex-lawyer has been indicted on charges of wire and bank fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, as announced in a Department of Justice press release on May 24.



At the time of the alleged crimes, Murdaugh was working as a personal injury lawyer in Hampton, South Carolina, affiliated with the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED). The charges against him involve various illicit actions, including redirecting client funds for personal gain and depositing insurance proceeds for beneficiaries into his accounts.



One of the key accusations against Murdaugh is that he conspired with his banker, Russell Laffitte, who he designated as a personal representative or conservator for his personal injury clients. Settlement checks intended for Murdaugh’s clients were made out to Laffitte’s bank, and he redirected the funds to benefit Murdaugh. Laffitte, who profited more than $350,000 in fees from this scheme, has already been convicted on six federal charges and awaits sentencing.



Additionally, it is alleged that Murdaugh established a fraudulent bank account under the name “Forge,” similar to a legitimate structured settlement company. He purportedly deposited stolen personal injury settlements into this fake account to further conceal his actions.

Another troubling aspect of the case relates to the death of Murdaugh’s housekeeper, who fell at his residence. Following her passing, Murdaugh suggested that her estate hire an attorney from Beaufort, South Carolina, to file a claim against him. The claim resulted in settlements from Murdaugh’s insurance companies, amounting to $505,000 and $3.8 million, respectively. However, it is claimed that Murdaugh colluded with the opposing lawyer to defraud the housekeeper’s estate. They allegedly disguised a portion of the settlement funds as expenses and misappropriated the money for personal use. Notably, Murdaugh instructed the opposing lawyer to write a $3.48 million check from the settlement to “Forge,” thereby depriving the housekeeper’s estate of any rightful compensation.



In response to the charges, Murdaugh’s legal representation, Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian, issued a statement expressing their client’s cooperation with federal agencies in their investigations. They anticipate that the charges will be resolved swiftly without proceeding to trial.



The case involving Alex Murdaugh has attracted significant attention due to the sensational nature of his previous crimesâ€”the murder of his wife and son. The latest charges, alleging further misconduct in his professional capacity, only deepen the complexity of his legal situation. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus will remain on pursuing justice and resolving these serious allegations.



