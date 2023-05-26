Mintz Chief Encourages Partners to Guide Associates’ Return to the Office

Mintz Levin, a prominent law firm led by Bob Bodian, is taking proactive measures to encourage its lawyers to return to the office, starting with the firm’s partners. Recognizing the importance of partner buy-in, Bodian emphasized their commitment to motivating the firm’s 500-plus attorneys to resume in-person work.



Bodian stated, “It starts and ends with the partners. They have to buy into it, see a reason to be in, and start coming in more. It’s definitely an issue.” Mintz Levin aims to create a compelling case for lawyers to physically be present in the office, fostering collaboration and enhancing productivity.



While some major law firms require attorneys to be present in the office for a minimum of three days per week, utilizing the threat of withholding bonus money for non-compliance, Mintz Levin has adopted a more flexible approach. The firm expects lawyers to spend around 60% of their time working from the office. However, Bodian is reluctant to impose strict attendance mandates on junior lawyers, especially if the firm’s partners continue working remotely.



What

Where

Search Jobs

According to Bodian, enforcing strict attendance policies goes against the firm’s style and would require rigorous enforcement. Instead, Mintz Levin strives to create an environment that encourages lawyers to willingly choose office work. The firm believes that autonomy and flexibility can be more effective in driving engagement and productivity.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

In recent developments, Mintz Levin expanded its operations by launching an office in Toronto. The firm welcomed four practice leaders from the renowned Canadian law firm Torys, strengthening its presence in the region. Additionally, Mintz Levin relocated to a new, larger space in Manhattan located at 919 Third Avenue, providing ample room to accommodate up to 175 lawyers in single-sized offices.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Regarding the new office space, Bodian acknowledged the challenge of motivating lawyers to utilize the facilities. He stated, “The trick is to get people to actually come in and use it. We have fewer attorneys coming to the office than I’d like to see or less frequently than I’d like to see. So, I’m trying to figure out how to sort of change that without making too many rules.”



Mintz Levin recognizes the importance of creating a workplace that entices lawyers to embrace in-person collaboration while maintaining a balance between flexibility and office presence. The firm understands that excessive rules and mandates may not yield the desired outcome. Instead, Bodian and his team are exploring strategies to incentivize lawyers and cultivate a culture where working from the office is seen as valuable and beneficial.



As the legal industry continues to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, Mintz Levin’s efforts to encourage lawyers to return to the office highlight the significance of partner involvement and the importance of creating an appealing work environment. By embracing flexibility and autonomy while fostering collaboration, the firm aims to strike a balance that maximizes productivity and ensures the well-being of its attorneys.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More