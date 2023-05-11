Biglaw

Foley & Lardner LLP Expands Presence in Salt Lake City with Corporate Partner Jeffrey Bowman
Foley & Lardner LLP, a preeminent law firm with a history dating back nearly two centuries, has announced the expansion of its Salt Lake City office with the addition of corporate partner Jeffrey “Jeff” Bowman. The move is part of Foley’s continued growth in the city’s thriving startup environment, with the office now boasting 30 attorneys across multiple practice areas.

Bowman brings extensive experience representing emerging growth companies, entrepreneurs, and investors in corporate, securities, and M&A. His representation of companies spans the entire corporate life cycle, from formation to exit, making him a valuable asset to Foley’s clients in the Salt Lake City region.

According to Michael Okaty, co-chair of Foley’s Transactions Practice Group, Bowman’s “established track record of repeated success in the transactional and emerging technology fields” will strongly contribute to the firm’s growing corporate practice in Salt Lake City.
Bowman works with companies of all sizes and in a broad range of industries, including SaaS, fintech, biotechnology, life sciences, digital health, and more. He also represents venture capital, private equity, and angel investors investing in emerging companies nationwide.

  
David Wright, managing partner of Foley’s Salt Lake City office, sees compelling synergies between Bowman’s practice and Foley’s national, sector-driven platform. He notes that the firm’s rapidly growing transactional practice, global reach, and strength in advising emerging growth companies, venture capital funds, and private equity funds made the move very appealing.

Foley’s Salt Lake City office has been expanding significantly since its opening in October 2021. It has grown to 30 attorneys spanning multiple practice areas, including corporate and real estate, building upon its already strong presence in intellectual property and business litigation. In August 2022, the office relocated to an enhanced space in the newest modern office building in the heart of Salt Lake City to accommodate its rapid growth.

Foley & Lardner LLP has a long history of delivering creative, practical, and effective solutions to clients in various industries, including the energy, health care and life sciences, innovative technology, and manufacturing sectors. The firm’s 1,100 lawyers across 25 offices worldwide partner on the full range of engagements from corporate counsel to IP work and litigation support, providing clients with a one-team solution to all their needs.

In addition to its impressive global reach and sector-driven platform, Foley has maintained its commitment to the highest level of innovative legal services and to the stewardship of its people, firm, clients, and the communities it serves. With nearly two centuries of history, the firm has established itself as a trusted business advisor that looks beyond the law to focus on its clients’ constantly evolving demands.



The addition of Jeffrey Bowman to Foley’s Salt Lake City office further reinforces the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to clients in the region. Bowman’s extensive experience and strong Utah roots make him an ideal fit for the firm as it continues to focus on growing its presence in the Salt Lake City market. Foley & Lardner LLP is an excellent choice for anyone seeking legal services in the area.

