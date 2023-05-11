Lawyer Faces Sanctions for Disruptive and Offensive Deposition Behavior

In a recent legal development, a personal injury lawyer has faced sanctions for his highly inappropriate conduct during a deposition. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines of the Western District of Pennsylvania delivered a scathing rebuke to lawyer Thomas Bosworth, describing his behavior as “obnoxious” and “appalling,” according to a Law.com report cited by Above the Law.



Judge Haines expressed her dismay at Bosworth’s numerous personal attacks and disrespectful remarks directed at opposing counsel during depositions. She further criticized his actions, which included witness coaching and improper objections. Labeling Bosworth’s conduct as “far beyond the bounds of professionalism,” Judge Haines delivered the sanctions ruling from the bench.



Bosworth was previously employed by Kline & Specter but has since been fired in response to his actions, as reported by Law.com. The judge summarized her remarks in a court filing on May 3, highlighting the severity of Bosworth’s misconduct.



What

Where

Search Jobs

During the hearing, Bosworth apologized to the opposing counsel for his personal attacks and admitted that some of his objections violated the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. However, according to Judge Haines’ summary, he maintained that he had not engaged in witness coaching and argued that certain objections were appropriate.

Connect with the best and brightest in the legal industry – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Lawyers requested sanctions from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Campbell Conroy & O’Neil, who accused Bosworth of referring to opposing counsel as “corporate shills.” The motion further alleged that Bosworth made derogatory comments suggesting that one of the lawyers suffered from a hearing issue, a personality disorder, or a comprehension problem.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

As a result of the sanctions, the law firm seeking penalties against Bosworth will now be able to submit an accounting of costs and fees incurred due to his conduct. Judge Haines specified that this submission should be filed under seal.



Efforts to reach Bosworth for comment were unsuccessful, as a call placed to a listed phone number connected to his firm resulted in a full mailbox unable to accept messages.



This development underscores the significance of maintaining professionalism and respectful conduct within the legal profession. Judges, as guardians of the legal system, hold attorneys to high ethical standards, expecting them to adhere to proper decorum during depositions and other legal proceedings. Such behavior reflects poorly on the lawyer involved and undermines the integrity of the entire legal process.



As this case unfolds, it reminds legal professionals of the consequences they may face for engaging in inappropriate conduct. Respectful and ethical behavior is not only expected but required, as it forms the foundation of a fair and just legal system.



The sanctions imposed on Bosworth highlight the importance of upholding professionalism in the legal field. Attorneys should consistently strive to maintain the highest standards of conduct, treating opposing counsel, witnesses, and the court with respect and courtesy. By doing so, they promote a more civil legal environment and enhance their credibility and effectiveness as advocates for their clients.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More