Akin, an Investment Management and Corporate Finance Leader, Adds Corinne Musa to its New York Office
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm that boasts more than 900 lawyers with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm’s corporate & finance practice is known for working with clients to structure and execute complex transactions and devising creative debt and equity capital solutions around the world. Akin’s investment management practice is a recognized leader in representing large institutional and entrepreneurial fund sponsors and managers in forming hedge and private equity funds.

Recently, Akin announced the addition of a new partner, Corinne Musa, to its corporate & finance team in its New York office. Corinne’s practice focuses on representing borrowers and alternative lenders in fund finance transactions. She concentrates on subscription credit facilities, NAV and hybrid credit facilities, and management fee and GP lines of credit for private credit, private equity, and other funds.

Corinne’s addition is seen as a positive move by the law firm’s management, who believe that fund finance is a key component in their full-service offering to their investment fund clients. “Corinne is an excellent addition to our platform, bringing high-level fund finance knowledge and experience to our investment fund and finance clients,” said Akin chairperson Kim Koopersmith.

  
What
Where


According to Corporate & finance practice co-head Zachary Wittenberg, “Corinne brings valuable experience and capability with respect to some of the largest and most complex fund financing transactions in the industry, and she will be a terrific addition to our corporate and investment management groups.”

Corinne has previously worked at Cooley LLP, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. She has a wealth of experience in the field of fund finance, making her an ideal candidate to assist Akin’s clients with their financing needs.

Akin’s corporate & finance practice has a team of over 300 transactional lawyers in major financial centers on three continents. They work across borders, industries, and the capital structure to provide counsel to alternative capital providers, including private equity, private credit, infrastructure, sovereign wealth, and other investment funds, public and private companies, boards of directors, family offices, in connection with M&A, special situations and other investments, debt financings and capital markets transactions, projects & energy transactions, and corporate governance matters worldwide.

In addition, Akin’s investment management practice comprises over 100 lawyers and is a recognized leader in the representation of large institutional and entrepreneurial fund sponsors and managers in the formation of hedge and private equity funds. The firm has served as lead counsel to some of the world’s premier investors and has helped them access opportunities in markets around the world.



Through its representation of a broad range of investment managers and institutional investors, Akin is able to attain proprietary insight on emerging trends in the private equity and hedge fund industries. This knowledge and experience are particularly valuable to clients as convergence across asset classes continues to play out in the marketplace.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is a leading international law firm that provides comprehensive legal services to clients around the world. With its team of experienced lawyers and deep expertise in corporate & finance and investment management, Akin is well-positioned to provide clients with the legal support they need to succeed in today’s complex business environment. The addition of Corinne Musa to its corporate & finance team in New York is just one example of how the firm continually seeks to enhance its offering and provide clients with the highest quality legal services.

