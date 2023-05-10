Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters

According to a recent survey conducted by legal intelligence provider Leopard Solutions, work-life balance remains a significant issue for women lawyers working in BigLaw. The survey, which gathered responses from nearly 200 women attorneys, revealed that over 80% of participants identified better work-life balance as the most compelling reason to leave their BigLaw firms.



The survey’s executive summary highlighted the discouraging responses from those who had already left BigLaw. Many cited the lack of support from their firms in terms of maternity leave or childcare, as well as the stress associated with meeting high billable-hour targets. Responses were divided for those currently employed in BigLaw, indicating a significant variation in policies and treatment of women across different firms.



Law.com reported on the survey results, drawing attention to the challenges faced by women lawyers in maintaining a satisfactory work-life balance. The survey report, titled “The Challenges of Women in BigLaw,” noted that only 58% of women lawyers surveyed would recommend a legal career to their daughters. Those who expressed reservations about recommending a legal career mentioned experiencing ongoing sexism similar to what their mothers encountered in the 1980s.



The survey specifically targeted women lawyers nearing partnership within the nation’s top 200 grossing law firms. The majority of respondents, 78%, fell within the age range of 25 to 35, while 21% were between 35 and 44.

These survey results shed light on the persisting difficulties faced by women lawyers in the pursuit of work-life balance. The demanding nature of BigLaw, including the pressure to meet billable-hour targets, often clashes with the personal and family responsibilities of women attorneys. The lack of support from firms in terms of maternity leave and childcare further exacerbates these challenges.



The varying experiences and opinions expressed by women lawyers still working in BigLaw highlight the significant differences in policies and approaches among different firms. Some firms prioritize supporting their female attorneys, while others struggle to create an inclusive and accommodating work environment.



The findings of this survey provide valuable insights for both current and aspiring women lawyers, as well as legal firms aiming to enhance gender equality and work-life balance. It underscores the need for continued efforts to address the underlying issues that hinder women’s career progression and overall job satisfaction in the legal profession.



