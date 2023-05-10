Biglaw

Survey Reveals Gen Z Lawyers and Law Students Shifting Away from BigLaw Career Appeal
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A new survey by legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa suggests that most Generation Z attorneys and law students plan to pursue careers outside traditional BigLaw firms. The report, Gen Z: Now Influencing Today’s Law Firm Culture, surveyed 250 law students and lawyers between January and March 2023, focusing on those attending the top 100 law schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

According to the report, while 70% of respondents said they would pursue employment at a law firm, only 39% said they would like to work for an Am Law 200 firm, down from 59% in Major, Lindsey & Africa’s 2020 survey report. In addition, 53% said that in the long term, they would rather work in-house, in government, or at a nonprofit. The survey also revealed that work-life balance and flexibility were important to Gen Z lawyers, with many valuing these factors over prestige or higher salaries.

Jacqueline Bokser LeFebvre, managing director in the associate practice group of Major, Lindsey & Africa and co-author of the report, says the survey suggests that “the interest in law firms as a whole seems to be declining amongst this generation,” and that a desire for work-life balance is driving the changes. LeFebvre says many younger lawyers and law students likely see firms as a short-term option to help set themselves up financially and get good training.

  
What
Where


According to the report, “there are perceptions among Gen Z respondents that in-house opportunities and government positions offer a better work-life balance than do law firms.” The report suggests that law students surveyed were also motivated to work at nonprofits or in government jobs for altruistic reasons and because they want to do meaningful work.

Take action now and submit your resume to LawCrossing for access to thousands of available jobs!

The survey found that respondents would trade a portion of their compensation for more time off (62%), a flexible work schedule (60%), student loan assistance (44%), and a reduction in billable hours (41%). While 69% of respondents agreed that the legal industry is “changing for the better,” 79% also agreed that sexism remained a problem.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The report suggests that firms could keep younger lawyers by providing opportunities for advancement and the “highest market” salary. Frequently working long hours, late nights, and weekends are among the top reasons they would leave, along with working somewhere not aligned with their interests, goals, and values.

“Gen Z has been characterized as a generation whose members are motivated deeply by their intrinsic values and seek work that aligns with these values. Offering more pro bono work that aligns with Gen Z’s social and moral values could curb attrition related to this factor,” according to the report.



In addition, the survey found that respondents would trade a portion of their compensation for more time off (62%), a flexible work schedule (60%), student loan assistance (44%), and a reduction in billable hours (41%).

The report also found that respondents were concerned about social justice issues and corporate social responsibility. A majority, or 60%, did not agree with the statement that “law firm corporate social responsibility programs are authentic and valued.” In addition, 63% of respondents said social justice initiatives are “very important” or “somewhat important” as they decide who they want to work for.

Overall, the survey suggests that law firms must adapt to the changing priorities and values of Gen Z lawyers and law students if they hope to attract and retain top talent. This may include offering more work-life balance and flexibility and opportunities to do meaningful work that aligns with their social and moral values.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Director

USA-CA-Burlingame

The California Teachers Association is a dynamic and member-driven labor organization that represent...

Apply now

Professional Development Manager (7+ years of experience)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Professional Development Manager 7+ years of experience San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafae...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Berkeley

Our work environment includes: Growth opportunities Work-from-home days We\'re looking ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Agoura Hills

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Medical   Compensation $50,000 to $65,0...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
75
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
89
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
109
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Berkshire Partners Leverages Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Expertise for a Profitable Investment in Thompson Safety
56
Biglaw

Berkshire Partners Leverages Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Expertise for a Profitable Investment in Thompson Safety
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
55
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
56
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
57
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
59
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
59
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top