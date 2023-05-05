Foley & Lardner LLP, a leading international law firm with deep expertise in a range of industries, has once again demonstrated its commitment to helping clients navigate complex, cross-border acquisitions involving cutting-edge technology. The firm recently served as legal adviser to Torc Robotics (Torc), a pioneering self-driving vehicle technology company, in its acquisition of Algolux Inc. (Algolux), an internationally recognized leader in autonomous vehicle perception technology.

Founded in 1842, Foley & Lardner has a rich history and a reputation for delivering high-quality legal services to clients across a range of industries, from healthcare and energy to technology and financial services. The firm has grown significantly over the years, and now has offices in major cities throughout the United States and Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Foley’s work with Torc Robotics is just the latest example of the firm’s expertise in advising companies on complex transactions involving innovative technologies. The firm’s attorneys are known for their ability to identify, pursue, and protect key technologies driving new business opportunities in the US and around the world.

Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has been at the forefront of developing self-driving truck technology for several years. The company’s goal is to create Level 4 autonomous trucks that can operate safely and efficiently on public roads without human intervention. With the acquisition of Algolux, Torc will gain access to innovative computer vision and machine learning technology that will help it achieve its mission.

Algolux, a Canadian perception technology company with subsidiaries in the US and Germany, is known for its cutting-edge technology that operates at the intersection of deep learning, computer vision, and computational imaging. The company’s innovative technology will be critical to Torc’s efforts to create safe, reliable self-driving trucks that can navigate complex road conditions and avoid accidents.

Foley’s core Innovative Technology transaction team, led by Partners Christopher Swift and Dave Kantaros and Associates Paige Moscow, Laura Burlot, and Grace Fucci, played a critical role in advising Torc on the acquisition of Algolux. The team brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, helping Torc navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape of cross-border transactions involving innovative technology.

The success of the Torc/Algolux acquisition underscores Foley’s commitment to delivering high-quality legal services to clients in the innovative technology sector. The firm’s attorneys work collaboratively and draw on a range of expertise to help clients identify and pursue new business opportunities, protect their intellectual property, and navigate complex legal and regulatory issues.

In addition to its work with Torc Robotics, Foley has advised a range of other clients in the innovative technology sector, including startups, established companies, and investors. The firm’s clients include some of the world’s leading technology companies, as well as companies in emerging fields like renewable energy and biotechnology.

Foley’s commitment to innovation and excellence has earned the firm numerous accolades and awards over the years. The firm has been recognized as a leading law firm in multiple practice areas by respected publications like Chambers USA, Legal 500, and Best Lawyers. Foley has also been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and has been named one of the “Best Law Firms for Women” by Working Mother magazine.

Overall, Foley & Lardner LLP is an excellent choice for companies looking for a law firm that can help them navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape of cross-border transactions involving innovative technology. With a history dating back more than 175 years, a deep commitment to client service, and a wealth of expertise in a range of industries, Foley is well-positioned to help companies achieve their business objectives and succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

