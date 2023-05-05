Foley Attorneys Shine in D Magazine’s 2023 Best Lawyers in Dallas List

Foley & Lardner LLP is proud to announce that four of its attorneys have been named to D Magazine’s exclusive list of the “Best Lawyers in Dallas” for 2023. Peer nominations determine the annual list and recognizes top lawyers in Dallas across various practice areas.

The Foley attorneys who made the list this year and their respective practice areas include Val Albright for Tax Litigation, Peter Loh for Business/Commercial Litigation, Alan Perkins for Corporate Law: Mergers & Acquisitions, and Thomas Scannell for Business/Commercial Litigation. These attorneys were selected by a panel of distinguished lawyers and the editorial staff of D Magazine based on their exemplary legal work and reputation in the Dallas legal community.

Foley’s attorneys have a long history of being recognized as top performers in their respective fields. The firm’s attorneys have been named to several prestigious lists and have received numerous accolades for their legal work, including recognition by Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, and Super Lawyers.

One of the key factors contributing to Foley’s success is the firm’s commitment to client service. Foley’s attorneys understand that clients expect high-quality legal representation, but they also value a personalized approach that takes into account their specific needs and goals. This commitment to client service has earned Foley a reputation as a trusted legal partner for businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Foley’s commitment to community service is another hallmark of the firm’s success. The firm has a long history of supporting charitable organizations and initiatives in the communities where its attorneys live and work. Foley’s attorneys understand the importance of giving back to the community and are proud to support organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.

Foley & Lardner LLP was founded in 1842 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has become one of the country’s leading law firms. With offices across the United States and around the world, the firm provides legal services to a wide range of clients, from individuals to multinational corporations. The firm’s attorneys specialize in a variety of practice areas, including corporate law, litigation, intellectual property, and healthcare.

In addition to its legal services, Foley also offers a range of industry-specific resources and insights for its clients. The firm’s attorneys are recognized thought leaders in their respective fields and regularly publish articles, blog posts, and other materials on legal topics of interest to their clients.

Foley’s commitment to excellence in legal representation, client service, and community service makes it an outstanding choice for businesses looking for a trusted legal partner in the Dallas area. Whether you are a startup looking for guidance on legal issues, or a multinational corporation seeking representation on complex litigation, Foley’s attorneys have the expertise and experience to help you achieve your goals.

