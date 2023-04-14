Home

Former Judge of Purdue and Sears Bankruptcy Cases to Join Skadden Law Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain, who oversaw the high-profile bankruptcy of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, is joining law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as of counsel. Drain will be a part of the firm’s corporate restructuring group in New York, bringing with him deep knowledge of bankruptcy law and experience overseeing several significant Chapter 11 bankruptcies in his 20 years on the bench.

Drain faced criticism over the legal protections he approved for members of the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, in exchange for their contribution to a settlement trust worth $4.5 billion. Many states, municipalities, and individuals accused the Sacklers of fueling the national opioid crisis by pushing Purdue to aggressively market OxyContin while downplaying abuse and overdose risks. Drain approved releases for the Sackler family members, a decision that drew criticism from many parties.

Drain retired from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in June 2022 at the age of 65. Prior to joining the bench in 2002, he was a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

  
What
Where


Skadden’s corporate restructuring practice will benefit from Drain’s expertise, particularly as the country continues to navigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skadden is one of the top law firms for restructuring work, advising clients on the legal aspects of financial reorganizations, bankruptcy proceedings, and distressed investments.

Take control of your legal job search and sign up for LawCrossing today.

In addition to the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy, Drain oversaw several other significant Chapter 11 cases during his time on the bench, including those of Sears Holdings Corp, Hostess Brands Inc, Windstream Holdings Inc, Frontier Airlines, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Reader’s Digest. These cases involved complex legal issues and large sums of money, making Drain a well-respected judge in the bankruptcy field.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Skadden’s hiring of Drain follows a trend of law firms bringing on retired judges as counsel or advisors. These retired judges bring decades of experience and deep knowledge of the law, making them valuable assets to law firms and their clients. In particular, retired bankruptcy judges are in high demand as law firms look to build out their restructuring practices and advise clients on the legal implications of financial distress.

Drain’s addition to Skadden’s corporate restructuring group will enhance the firm’s already strong reputation in this area of law. His experience overseeing complex bankruptcy cases and his deep knowledge of bankruptcy law will be invaluable to Skadden’s clients as they navigate the challenges of financial reorganization and restructuring.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-OH-Canton

Law office seeking full/part-time secretary to assist in areas of personal injury, workers’ co...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Managing Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-San Antonio

Job Title: Family Law Attorney Location: San Antonio, Texas We are seeking a highly motivated ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Grand Blanc

Description: Paul Scott of Paul Scott, Attorney at Law, PLLC is looking for an attorney with at l...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
124
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
158
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
102
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
412
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor data breach
92
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
102
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
100
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
136
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
123
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”

Legal Career Resources

April 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C.

Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach, Employee-Friendly Policies and Legal Expertise Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C. is a law firm based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that offers clients a broad range of legal services. With […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top