Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half

Skadden’s Executive Partner, Eric Friedman, has recently decided to resign after an impressive 15-year tenure at the renowned law firm. As only the third person to hold this esteemed position in the firm’s 75-year history, Friedman’s departure marks a significant transition for Skadden.



Throughout his leadership, Friedman demonstrated remarkable responsibility and guided the approximately 1,700-lawyer firm through various challenges, including a recession and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Under his direction, Skadden experienced substantial financial growth, as reported by the American Lawyer. When Friedman assumed the executive partner role in 2008, the firm’s revenue stood at slightly over $2 billion. Last year, the firm’s revenue surpassed $3 billion, a testament to Friedman’s strategic leadership.



As Friedman passes the baton to his successor, Jeremy London, a highly experienced corporate partner at Skadden, the firm looks towards a new era under London’s stewardship. With 25 years of dedicated service at Skadden, London brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the executive partner role. Currently serving as the chair of the firm’s client engagement committee and having previously been a member of the partner compensation committee, London has proven himself to be an exceptional lawyer, leader, and trusted colleague.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Friedman expressed his confidence in London’s ability to lead Skadden, stating, “Jeremy is an outstanding lawyer, competent leader, and trusted colleague who embodies our firm’s core values, including our commitment to superior client service.” In a statement, Friedman commended the partnership’s choice in selecting London as the next executive partner, believing that Skadden will continue to thrive as one of the world’s leading law firms under London’s guidance.

Take your legal career to the next level with BCG Attorney Search. Search jobs now!

London, set to assume the executive partner role in the spring, shared his excitement for the future and his commitment to upholding Skadden’s values. He acknowledged Friedman’s invaluable contributions: “Through his steadfast leadership, Eric Friedman has personified our values, enriched our culture, and positioned us for ongoing success.” London expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Friedman during the transition period and emphasized his dedication to serving clients, supporting colleagues, attracting top talent, and positioning Skadden for continued excellence in the legal industry.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The news of Friedman’s departure and London’s appointment has garnered widespread congratulations and recognition within the legal community. Friedman’s remarkable achievements and dedication to Skadden have been duly acknowledged, and London’s elevation to the executive partner role is seen as a natural progression for the firm.



As Skadden bids farewell to a transformative leader and welcomes a new chapter with Jeremy London at the helm, the legal industry eagerly anticipates the firm’s future endeavors. With a strong foundation and a commitment to superior client service, Skadden is poised to navigate the ever-evolving legal landscape under London’s leadership, continuing to attract top talent and cementing its position as a global legal powerhouse.



Eric Friedman’s departure as Skadden’s Executive Partner after 15 years marks a significant milestone in the firm’s history. His leadership, marked by financial growth and resilience through challenging times, has set the stage for Jeremy London to take the reins and guide Skadden into a new era of success. The legal community applauds Friedman’s accomplishments and extends congratulations to London as he assumes his new role. With a bright future ahead, Skadden remains poised to excel under London’s leadership and continue its legacy as a leading global law firm.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More