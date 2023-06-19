Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Skadden’s Executive Partner, Eric Friedman, has recently decided to resign after an impressive 15-year tenure at the renowned law firm. As only the third person to hold this esteemed position in the firm’s 75-year history, Friedman’s departure marks a significant transition for Skadden.

Throughout his leadership, Friedman demonstrated remarkable responsibility and guided the approximately 1,700-lawyer firm through various challenges, including a recession and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Under his direction, Skadden experienced substantial financial growth, as reported by the American Lawyer. When Friedman assumed the executive partner role in 2008, the firm’s revenue stood at slightly over $2 billion. Last year, the firm’s revenue surpassed $3 billion, a testament to Friedman’s strategic leadership.

As Friedman passes the baton to his successor, Jeremy London, a highly experienced corporate partner at Skadden, the firm looks towards a new era under London’s stewardship. With 25 years of dedicated service at Skadden, London brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the executive partner role. Currently serving as the chair of the firm’s client engagement committee and having previously been a member of the partner compensation committee, London has proven himself to be an exceptional lawyer, leader, and trusted colleague.

  
What
Where


Friedman expressed his confidence in London’s ability to lead Skadden, stating, “Jeremy is an outstanding lawyer, competent leader, and trusted colleague who embodies our firm’s core values, including our commitment to superior client service.” In a statement, Friedman commended the partnership’s choice in selecting London as the next executive partner, believing that Skadden will continue to thrive as one of the world’s leading law firms under London’s guidance.

Take your legal career to the next level with BCG Attorney Search. Search jobs now!

London, set to assume the executive partner role in the spring, shared his excitement for the future and his commitment to upholding Skadden’s values. He acknowledged Friedman’s invaluable contributions: “Through his steadfast leadership, Eric Friedman has personified our values, enriched our culture, and positioned us for ongoing success.” London expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside Friedman during the transition period and emphasized his dedication to serving clients, supporting colleagues, attracting top talent, and positioning Skadden for continued excellence in the legal industry.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The news of Friedman’s departure and London’s appointment has garnered widespread congratulations and recognition within the legal community. Friedman’s remarkable achievements and dedication to Skadden have been duly acknowledged, and London’s elevation to the executive partner role is seen as a natural progression for the firm.

As Skadden bids farewell to a transformative leader and welcomes a new chapter with Jeremy London at the helm, the legal industry eagerly anticipates the firm’s future endeavors. With a strong foundation and a commitment to superior client service, Skadden is poised to navigate the ever-evolving legal landscape under London’s leadership, continuing to attract top talent and cementing its position as a global legal powerhouse.



Eric Friedman’s departure as Skadden’s Executive Partner after 15 years marks a significant milestone in the firm’s history. His leadership, marked by financial growth and resilience through challenging times, has set the stage for Jeremy London to take the reins and guide Skadden into a new era of success. The legal community applauds Friedman’s accomplishments and extends congratulations to London as he assumes his new role. With a bright future ahead, Skadden remains poised to excel under London’s leadership and continue its legacy as a leading global law firm.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

Entry level Attorney for Community Association Law Firm in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

USA-FL-Palm Beach Gardens

Kaye Bender Rembaum P.L. has a satellite office located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL The Firm is see...

Apply now

Bilingual Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

We are a high-volume and fast-growing Immigration law firm seeking a top-notch Bilingual Associate A...

Apply now

Associate Attorney (Florida)

USA-FL-Miami

National personal injury law firm focusing on child injury, birth injury, and trucking cases seeking...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
39
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
33
Legal News

Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
39
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
80
Legal News

Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Under Investigation for Alleged Malpractice and Criminal Misconduct
CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
37
Law Students

CUNY Law Dean Faces Calls for Termination by Jewish Leaders over Controversial Speech
BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
51
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner Resigns Following Ex-Wife’s Public Video Release of His Disturbing Outbursts
Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
59
Breaking News

Top BigLaw Firm Announces Layoffs and Postponed Start Dates for New Associates
Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
39
Breaking News

Republican Official Accused of Transferring $1.3M from Non-Profit to Personal Law Firm
Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
131
Breaking News

Lawyer Pleads for Leniency in ChatGPT Fake-Cases Hearing
Groundbreaking Defamation Lawsuit Puts AI’s Legal Liability to the Test
70
Legal Technology News

Groundbreaking Defamation Lawsuit Puts AI’s Legal Liability to the Test

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top