Ex-Judge Accused of Fabricating Docket Entries
Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Suzanne Carr has found herself in legal trouble after being suspended from the bench for running her court in what was described as a “reckless and cavalier manner.” The judge now faces criminal charges for allegedly falsifying docket entries, adding to her already tarnished reputation.

The allegations against Judge Carr stem from her conduct while presiding over arraignments. It is claimed that she conducted these proceedings without the presence of prosecutors and took it upon herself to amend charges. This unauthorized alteration of charges was indicated by her signing orders that read “prosecutor amends charge.” Such actions raise serious concerns about the integrity of the judicial process and call into question the fairness of the cases handled by Judge Carr.

Rather than seeking reinstatement after her suspension, which could have been a way to address the allegations against her, Carr chose to resign from her post. This decision might be seen by some as an attempt to avoid further scrutiny and possible consequences for her actions. It remains to be seen how her resignation will impact the ongoing legal proceedings and whether it will influence any potential sentencing.

  
The ethical violations that led to Carr’s suspension were extensive and painted a disturbing picture of her conduct on the bench. The Ohio Supreme Court, when announcing her suspension, cited numerous instances of misconduct that showcased a blatant disregard for the principles of justice.

Connect with qualified, experienced attorneys by submitting your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Among the misconduct cited, Carr was accused of using holidays and birthdays as reasons to waive court fines and costs, effectively undermining the consequences for those who had violated the law. This kind of preferential treatment raises questions about her impartiality and the equal application of justice under her watch.

Furthermore, the judge had issued warrants for the arrest of defendants without properly notifying them of the scheduled hearings, leaving individuals unaware of their required appearances and consequently facing arrest warrants. Such actions not only indicate a lack of professionalism but also jeopardize the rights of those who were unknowingly targeted by the court system.

Another alarming incident involved Carr’s failure to comply with an order to reschedule cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the legal system, and adherence to health and safety protocols was crucial to protect both court personnel and the general public. Carr’s refusal to follow such an order shows a disregard for the well-being of those involved in the legal process and raises concerns about her judgment and ability to fulfill her judicial responsibilities.



Even her choice of attire for court proceedings came under scrutiny. Reports indicated that Carr had appeared in court wearing inappropriate outfits, including spandex shorts and T-shirts with slogans. Such a casual approach to her appearance in the courtroom may have undermined the seriousness and decorum expected of a judge, potentially eroding public trust in the judiciary.

Moreover, the hearing panel’s findings revealed that Carr had conducted hearings in the absence of prosecutors and had unilaterally recommended plea bargains to unrepresented defendants. These actions not only compromised the due process rights of defendants but also reflected an abuse of power that undermined the integrity of the legal system.

In light of these serious ethical violations and now the criminal charges for falsifying docket entries, it is evident that Judge Carr’s behavior has damaged the trust and respect the public places in the judiciary. The legal system relies on the integrity and fairness of its judges, and any breach of these principles can erode the very foundation upon which justice is built.

