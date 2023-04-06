Republican Senator Uses Transgender Rights as Basis for Blocking Judicial Nominee

The tradition of requiring blue slips, which involves seeking approval for judicial nominees from home-state senators, has claimed another victim. Democrats brought back the process, which Republicans eliminated under Donald Trump to fill the judiciary with far-right lifetime appointments. However, the process has caused delays for President Biden’s judicial picks.



Scott Colom, a Mississippi prosecutor, is the latest qualified candidate who may not see his judicial dreams come true thanks to the process. Colom already has the support of Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker. Still, the state’s other GOP senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, has reportedly informed the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee that she will not return his blue slip. Hyde-Smith cited Colom’s “opposition to legislation to protect female athletes” and links to George Soros.



The allegations against Colom include that Soros donated nearly $400,000 to a political action committee that spent money in his election race in 2015. Colom’s opponent cited the donation as a reason for his loss. In 2016, Colom said he had never met Soros and did not know about the donation until the advertising had begun.



Colom’s support for transgender people has also been questioned. In 2021, he signed a letter with other prosecutors opposing the “ongoing efforts to criminalize transgender people and gender-affirming health care.” He opposed using law enforcement resources on “individuals who use facilities aligned with their gender identity.” However, the letter did not comment on transgender athletes or Mississippi’s law banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams at their schools.

The battle over the blue slip tradition has intensified due to Hyde-Smith’s decision. “Sen. Hyde-Smith’s outrageous opposition should be a wake-up call for anyone who seriously thinks the blue slip does anything but enable Republican extremism and obstruction,” said Christopher Kang, chief counsel for the group Demand Justice. “At this point, Chair Durbin has a choice: reform the outdated blue slip tradition and give Scott Colom a fair hearing and vote, or endorse the worst kind of extreme Republican obstructionism,” Kang said.



The blue slip process has caused delays for President Biden’s judicial picks and has put a damper on his ability to counter the tremendous influence Trump exerted in his one term as president.



