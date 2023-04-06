Legal News

Republican Senator Uses Transgender Rights as Basis for Blocking Judicial Nominee
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The tradition of requiring blue slips, which involves seeking approval for judicial nominees from home-state senators, has claimed another victim. Democrats brought back the process, which Republicans eliminated under Donald Trump to fill the judiciary with far-right lifetime appointments. However, the process has caused delays for President Biden’s judicial picks.

Scott Colom, a Mississippi prosecutor, is the latest qualified candidate who may not see his judicial dreams come true thanks to the process. Colom already has the support of Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker. Still, the state’s other GOP senator, Cindy Hyde-Smith, has reportedly informed the White House and the Senate Judiciary Committee that she will not return his blue slip. Hyde-Smith cited Colom’s “opposition to legislation to protect female athletes” and links to George Soros.

The allegations against Colom include that Soros donated nearly $400,000 to a political action committee that spent money in his election race in 2015. Colom’s opponent cited the donation as a reason for his loss. In 2016, Colom said he had never met Soros and did not know about the donation until the advertising had begun.

  
What
Where


Colom’s support for transgender people has also been questioned. In 2021, he signed a letter with other prosecutors opposing the “ongoing efforts to criminalize transgender people and gender-affirming health care.” He opposed using law enforcement resources on “individuals who use facilities aligned with their gender identity.” However, the letter did not comment on transgender athletes or Mississippi’s law banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams at their schools.

Find the legal job that fits your lifestyle and career goals with BCG Attorney Search.

The battle over the blue slip tradition has intensified due to Hyde-Smith’s decision. “Sen. Hyde-Smith’s outrageous opposition should be a wake-up call for anyone who seriously thinks the blue slip does anything but enable Republican extremism and obstruction,” said Christopher Kang, chief counsel for the group Demand Justice. “At this point, Chair Durbin has a choice: reform the outdated blue slip tradition and give Scott Colom a fair hearing and vote, or endorse the worst kind of extreme Republican obstructionism,” Kang said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The blue slip process has caused delays for President Biden’s judicial picks and has put a damper on his ability to counter the tremendous influence Trump exerted in his one term as president.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney-Family Law

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title:  Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Tampa Position Description: This posit...

Apply now

Child Protective Services Attorney

USA-CA-Auburn

Placer County Counsel’s Office, located in Auburn, is recruiting for a California licensed att...

Apply now

NJ Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

USA-NJ-Nutley

The Worker Law Firm Federation – three separate law firms representing Workers and Unions R...

Apply now

Legal Billing Clerk

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta law firm is seeking full time billing clerk with experience in Legal Tracker, Couns...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
83
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023 MERGER
52
Biglaw

Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
53
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
615
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
129
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
52
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
109
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
52
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
87
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
64
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top