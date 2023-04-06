Lawyers

Judge Dismisses Alan Dershowitz’s Defamation Suit Against CNN Over ‘Foolishness’ and ‘Apathy’
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz has lost his lawsuit against CNN over allegations of defamation. Dershowitz claimed that CNN had misrepresented his remarks during the first impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump. He argued that CNN had mischaracterized his remarks by suggesting that a president could do anything, including illegal acts, as long as they believed it was in the public interest.

US District Judge Raag Singhal, an appointee of Trump, ruled in favor of CNN, stating that Dershowitz had failed to provide sufficient evidence that CNN had met the “actual malice” standard required for liability under the 1964 US Supreme Court decision in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan. Despite dismissing the case, Judge Singhal criticized the New York Times Co. v. Sullivan ruling and suggested that the US Supreme Court should not be in the business of policy writing.

While actual malice was not established, Judge Singhal commented that the facts showed “foolishness, apathy, and an inability to string together a series of common legal principles” on CNN’s part. Dershowitz had complained that CNN had taken out a crucial sentence in edited clips that would have clarified his remarks.

  
What
Where


Dershowitz argued that a president could not be impeached simply for taking actions based on a desire to be reelected as long as the president believes it is in the public interest. However, Dershowitz also said that a president could be impeached if they have done something illegal, regardless of their motive.

Get noticed by top law firms and sign up for LawCrossing now.

The dispute centered on Dershowitz’s comments during the January 2020 impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Dershowitz had accused Trump of withholding military funds for Ukraine to force the country’s president to investigate now-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Dershowitz claimed that a shortened clip and commentary by CNN news commentators had falsely suggested that he believed a president could do anything, including illegal acts, as long as they thought it was in the public interest. Dershowitz argued that CNN had taken his comments out of context and had mischaracterized his position.

Judge Singhal ruled that there was no proof that CNN commentators or producers entertained severe doubts about the integrity of the network’s reports. Singhal noted that CNN had produced undisputed evidence that each challenged publication had been individually edited and produced. There was no scheme to falsely paint Dershowitz as a constitutional scholar who had lost his mind.



According to Judge Singhal, there was no requirement under the First Amendment for a reporter to talk about everything Dershowitz had ever said about impeachment or all the various ways one could be impeached. The judge dismissed the case, ruling that Dershowitz had failed to provide sufficient evidence that CNN had met the “actual malice” standard required for liability under the New York Times Co. v. Sullivan decision.

Dershowitz has not yet commented on the ruling. It remains to be seen whether he will appeal the decision. Despite the ruling, the case highlights the ongoing tension between media outlets and public figures over the accuracy and fairness of news reporting. While the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press, public figures often have to prove actual malice to win defamation lawsuits. This high legal standard requires proof that a news outlet knowingly published false or misleading information.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney-Family Law

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title:  Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Tampa Position Description: This posit...

Apply now

Child Protective Services Attorney

USA-CA-Auburn

Placer County Counsel’s Office, located in Auburn, is recruiting for a California licensed att...

Apply now

NJ Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

USA-NJ-Nutley

The Worker Law Firm Federation – three separate law firms representing Workers and Unions R...

Apply now

Legal Billing Clerk

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta law firm is seeking full time billing clerk with experience in Legal Tracker, Couns...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
83
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023 MERGER
52
Biglaw

Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
53
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
615
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
129
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
52
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
109
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
52
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
87
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
64
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top