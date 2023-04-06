Legal Technology News

OpenAI Faces Defamation Lawsuit for Allegedly False Claims Made by ChatGPT
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Brian Hood, the newly elected mayor of Hepburn Shire in Australia, has threatened to sue OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. This automated text service generates responses based on user text prompts over false claims about him. The allegations stated that Hood had gone to prison for bribery in a foreign bribery scandal involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia in the early 2000s. Lawyers representing Hood claim these claims are false and have given OpenAI 28 days to rectify the issue or potentially face a defamation lawsuit.

Hood previously worked for Note Printing Australia, a Reserve Bank of Australia subsidiary. However, he was never charged with any crime related to the bribery scandal and instead notified the authorities about payments made to foreign officials to win currency printing contracts. Hood became concerned about the impact of the false allegations on his reputation when members of the public brought the matter to his attention.

If Hood does sue OpenAI, it would be the first defamation lawsuit against the owner of ChatGPT for claims made by the automated text service, which has become popular since its launch last year. Microsoft recently integrated ChatGPT into its search engine Bing. Defamation payouts in Australia are generally capped at around AUD 400,000 ($269,360). Still, Hood may seek more than AUD 200,000 if he can prove that many people accessed false information about him.

  
What
Where


James Naughton, a partner at Hood’s law firm, Gordon Legal, said the lawsuit could be a landmark moment in applying defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT space. Naughton added that Hood’s reputation is central to his role as an elected official and that he relied on a public record of shining a light on corporate misconduct. Therefore, it makes a difference to him if people in his community access false information about him.

Don’t wait â€“ submit your resume to LawCrossing now and get a jump-start on your legal career!

Naughton also stated that the lawsuit would accuse ChatGPT of giving users a false sense of accuracy by failing to include footnotes, making it difficult for users to verify the source of information generated by the algorithm. “It’s very difficult for somebody to look behind that to say, ‘How does the algorithm come up with that answer?'” said Naughton. “It’s very opaque.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




OpenAI, based in San Francisco, has not yet responded to Hood’s legal letter. If the lawsuit goes ahead, it could be a significant legal challenge for OpenAI and set a precedent for future defamation cases involving automated text services. The case highlights the need for developers of automated text services to ensure that their algorithms are accurate and do not generate false information that could damage people’s reputations.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Staff Attorney-Family Law

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title:  Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Tampa Position Description: This posit...

Apply now

Child Protective Services Attorney

USA-CA-Auburn

Placer County Counsel’s Office, located in Auburn, is recruiting for a California licensed att...

Apply now

NJ Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

USA-NJ-Nutley

The Worker Law Firm Federation – three separate law firms representing Workers and Unions R...

Apply now

Legal Billing Clerk

USA-GA-Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta law firm is seeking full time billing clerk with experience in Legal Tracker, Couns...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
83
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023 MERGER
52
Biglaw

Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
53
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
615
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
129
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
52
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
109
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
52
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
87
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
64
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top