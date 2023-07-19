Federal Judge Rejects Donald Trump’s Request for New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case

Former President Donald Trump’s request for a new trial on damages has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan. The request came after a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, resulting in an awarded amount of $5 million. The 59-page decision by Judge Kaplan firmly rejected Trump’s arguments to reduce the damages to less than $1 million, stating that the verdict was neither a “seriously erroneous result” nor a “miscarriage of justice.”



The case revolves around Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room during the mid-1990s. Subsequently, Trump publicly dismissed the incident as a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. The jury’s decision in May 9 found Trump responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation charges brought against him by Carroll.



Trump has chosen to appeal the verdict, although his lawyer has yet to provide a response to these recent developments. Similarly, Carroll’s legal team has not issued an immediate response to these proceedings.



Trump’s attempt to reduce the damages was centered on the argument that the $2 million awarded for sexual abuse was “grossly excessive,” as he claimed that the allegations involved nothing more than groping Carroll’s breasts through her clothing, which he considered a significant departure from the act of rape. However, Judge Kaplan countered Trump’s argument, explaining that New York’s penal law defines rape more narrowly than commonly understood and rejecting Trump’s assertion that it could excuse his actions. The judge emphasized that the evidence presented during the trial convincingly established Trump’s deliberate and forceful penetration of Carroll’s vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and resulting in long-lasting emotional and psychological harm.

Furthermore, Judge Kaplan upheld the $3 million defamation award, dismissing Trump’s claim that it was based on mere speculation regarding the extent of harm caused to Carroll’s reputation. The judge stated that the evidence presented justified the defamation damages, highlighting that Trump’s argument disregarded most of the trial evidence, misinterpreted the jury’s verdict, and failed to acknowledge the events that transpired between Carroll and Trump.



This latest ruling by Judge Kaplan reinforces the initial jury verdict and further solidifies the legal position against Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case. The decision serves as a significant blow to Trump’s attempts to challenge the outcome and seek a reduction in damages. As the legal battle continues, the case will proceed to the appeals stage, where further arguments and proceedings will unfold.



The outcome of this case holds significant implications for both Trump and Carroll. The legal battle has attracted widespread attention due to its high-profile nature and the allegations of sexual abuse and defamation involving a former U.S. president. The judgment and subsequent appeal will likely continue to draw public interest and scrutiny as the legal process unfolds.



It remains to be seen how the appeals court will approach the case and whether it will uphold or overturn the current verdict. The next phase of the legal proceedings will provide further insights into the potential ramifications for Trump and the implications for similar cases in the future.



The recent decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to reject Donald Trump’s request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case reinforces the original verdict and maintains the awarded damages of $5 million. The judge’s ruling dismissed Trump’s arguments for reducing the damages and highlighted the compelling evidence presented during the trial. As the case moves to the appeals stage, the legal battle between Trump and Carroll continues, generating ongoing public interest and scrutiny.



