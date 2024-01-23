Legal News

Federal Judge Blocks North Carolina’s Voter Verification Change
A federal judge has intervened to prevent North Carolina from implementing a more stringent voter verification process for individuals registering and casting ballots on the same day. The judge sided with the state Democratic Party, concurring that the proposed changes could lead to the rejection of eligible votes.

Background: Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions

The backdrop to this legal battle stems from the Republican-controlled state legislature’s efforts to impose a series of voting restrictions. Last year, the majority successfully passed these measures, overriding the veto of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Notable changes included the elimination of a post-election grace period for counting absentee ballots and the stripping of the governor’s authority to appoint members to the state elections board.

Context: Post-2020 Election Republican Initiatives

This legislative move is part of a broader trend seen across the United States following the 2020 presidential election, during which then-President Donald Trump baselessly attributed his loss to widespread fraud. With Trump positioned as a likely contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, these changes signal potential implications for the upcoming presidential race, particularly in states like North Carolina, expected to be hotly contested.

Impact of the New Law on Same-Day Registration

Under the newly enacted law, individuals utilizing same-day registration are subjected to an additional stepâ€”an address confirmation postcard. If the postcard is returned undeliverable, election officials can invalidate the ballot without informing the voter. This departs from the previous practice, where a second postcard was sent, allowing for a legal challenge if both were undeliverable, affording voters an opportunity to object.

Disparities in Voter Impact

Critics argue that the changes disproportionately affect young and minority voters, demographics that typically lean Democratic, as they more frequently utilize same-day registration. The state elections board notes that between 100,000 and 120,000 residents make use of this registration method in presidential election years.

Legal Arguments: Lack of Evidence and Address Verification

The federal judge, U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder, highlighted a crucial point in his ruling, stating that Republican legislators failed to present any evidence that address verification has successfully filtered out ineligible same-day registrants. Over the last four election cycles, more than 5,000 voters failed address verification.



Republican Response and Ongoing Legal Implications

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore downplayed the impact of the court order, emphasizing that the majority of the 2023 law remains in effect. Moore stated, “The court order requires relatively minor changes to one small part of the bill, and we are working with our attorneys and the State Board of Elections to ensure that the entire bill is in effect before the primary and general elections this year.”

