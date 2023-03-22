Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Dechert has announced the addition of Sam Kay to its Financial Services and Investment Management Practice in London. He arrives from Travers Smith, where he served for 25 years, including 14 as a partner.

Kay specializes in fund formation, particularly private equity, infrastructure, and real estate. He’s been involved in various funds, fund managers, and private equity firms, such as Benson Elliot Capital Management (now Pinebridge Investments), Hermes GPE, Abris Capital Partners, Medicxi, and Elysian Capital LLP.

Kay’s hire is the latest U.S. law firm to poach experienced personnel from UK-based Travers Smith. Over the past few months, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett hired a trio of asset management partners from Travers Smith, White & Case, landed M&A tax leader Jessica Kemp, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton snatched up private equity head Ian Shawyer, Goodwin Procter poached employment partner Alex Fisher and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson added private equity partner James Renahan.

  
What
Where


Kay’s addition marks the second London partner hire for Dechert this year, with the first being the leader of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s city-based outpost in an antitrust move involving three lawyers. Last year, Dechert only brought in one partner, global white-collar co-leader Judith Seddon in March.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert’s Global Financial Services Group said, “His reputation and experience will help shape our continued growth in the London private equity fund formation market, amongst others.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Kay said he looks forward to working with Dechert’s global team and contributing to its growth in its financial services practice. He noted it was an honor to join such an established firm and has high expectations for the future.

A spokesperson for Travers Smith wished Kay well but declined to comment on other recent departures from the firm. With this hire, Dechert solidifies its presence in London and will benefit from Kay’s extensive experience with fund formation work. It’s a win for Dechert and an exciting new chapter for Kay.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MI-East Lansing

Job details Salary $18 - $25 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Micro...

Apply now

Full-time Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Long Beach

Toxic injury plaintiff law firm seeks full-time litigation associate to work up cases and handle all...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-HI-Honolulu

Motooka Rosenberg Lau & Oyama is looking for an immediate hire for a Legal Assistant to support and ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health, Education & Welfare Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Join the California Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General to help administer justic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
158
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
117
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
214
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
76
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
88
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules SAUDI ARABIA
58
Biglaw

Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
84
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity law school
81
Law Students

Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
118
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney

Legal Career Resources

March 22, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.

Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: A Legal Team with Employee-Friendly Ethics and Expertise Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: Putting Employees First When it comes to legal matters, businesses often focus on protecting their interests first. However, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top