Herrick Feinstein Makes History with First Female Chair Appointment: Meet the Trailblazing Leader
Belinda Schwartz has been appointed as the first female chair of Herrick, Feinstein, taking over from Irwin Kishner, who served as chair since 2010. Schwartz is the current real estate practice leader at the New York firm and plans to use her new role to expand profitability, according to figures reported by the American Lawyer, Herrick, which has 150 lawyers, brought in $125 million in revenue in 2021. The firm focuses on building its brand in markets and practice areas where it stands out, including real estate, state court litigation, and sports.

Kishner stated that the firm is “not everything to everybody, but what we do, we do well, and that’s going to be a continued building block in my opinion, as we move forward.” He will remain on the executive committee and continue to lead the sports law group.

Schwartz’s goal is not to “walk backward from everything Irwin has accomplished.” Instead, she plans to continue the firm’s brand-building strategy in specific markets and practice areas. Herrick is not currently seeking a merger, as some law firms are doing to fulfill their need for scale in a competitive market. Instead, Schwartz said that the firm is interested in hearing from people who might want to join the firm.

  
Schwartz joined the firm in 1997 and has chaired its real estate department since 2014. She has advised on several of New York City’s most significant development projects, including Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Empire Stores complex and Downtown Brooklyn’s 1.8 million-square-foot City Point project.

Herrick, Feinstein was founded 95 years ago and had a long history of providing legal services in New York City. The firm has built a reputation as a leading player in the real estate market, and Schwartz’s appointment as chair reflects the importance of this practice area to the firm.

The real estate market in New York City has experienced significant growth in recent years, with numerous high-profile development projects in the city. Schwartz’s experience advising on these projects makes her a valuable asset to the firm as it seeks to expand its real estate practice.

Schwartz’s appointment as chair also represents a significant milestone for gender diversity in the legal profession. The legal industry has historically been male-dominated, and the appointment of a female chair at a leading law firm is a positive development in the push for greater gender equality.



Overall, Herrick, Feinstein‘s focus on building its brand in specific markets and practice areas and its strong track record in the real estate market positions the firm well for future success. With her experience and expertise in the real estate sector, Schwartz’s leadership as chair will be an asset in achieving the firm’s goals of profitability and expansion.

