Women Surpass Men as Associates in U.S. Law Firms in 2023

In a groundbreaking shift within the legal landscape, new figures released by the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) indicate that, for the first time, more women were employed as associates at U.S. law firms than men in 2023.

According to survey data unveiled on Tuesday by NALP, 50.3% of U.S. associates were women last year, marking a significant milestone in gender representation within the legal profession. This development reflects a steady trend, as the number of women enrolled in U.S. law schools surpassed men eight years ago, with nearly 56% of current J.D. students being women at American Bar Association-accredited law schools.

Closing the Gender Gap Over Three Decades

The data reveals a remarkable journey over the last three decades. When NALP began tracking diversity data in 1991, women constituted slightly more than 38% of law firm associates. Now, it has taken 32 years for women to achieve equal and slightly more excellent representation among associates, highlighting the slow but persistent nature of real change, as stated by NALP’s executive director, Nikia Gray.

Women’s Progression to Partnership and Persistent Disparities

While women’s representation among associates has substantially increased, progress toward partnership has been slower. In 2023, women accounted for 27.76% of all partners, marking the most significant year-over-year gain recorded by NALP at 1.1 percentage points. However, the gap between female associates and partners persists, raising questions about bias, lack of inclusion, mentorship disparities, and uneven caregiving demands within law firms.

Rise in Racial Diversity and Ongoing Challenges

NALP’s data also sheds light on positive developments in racial diversity. In 2023, the percentage of associates of color increased by 1.8 percentage points to 30.15%, setting another record. Non-white partners also experienced a 0.6 percentage point increase to 12.1%. Despite these gains, women of color represent less than 5% of all partners. However, 2023 marked a milestone with Black and Latina women each accounting for more than 1% of partners.

Potential Slowdown in Diversity Shift

While the overall trends show progress, there are potential challenges ahead. NALP found that the percentage of minority students in summer associate internships dropped for the first time since 2017, declining 0.75 percentage points to 42.27%. This decline raises concerns about a potential slowdown in the diversity shift among associates, given that summer programs are often considered pipelines to full-time law firm positions.

