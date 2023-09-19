Breaking News

Rachel Proffitt Named CEO of Cooley, Leading the Charge for Women in Biglaw
In a groundbreaking development, Cooley, one of the nation’s premier law firms, has appointed Rachel Proffitt as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This announcement marks another significant milestone in the ever-rising prominence of women in the Biglaw sector. Let’s delve into this remarkable story.

Proffitt’s Ascension: A Landmark Moment for Cooley

Cooley, renowned for its legal prowess, has proudly unveiled Rachel Proffitt as its upcoming CEO. Currently, at the helm of the firm’s San Francisco corporate practice, Proffitt is poised to take over from the seasoned firm veteran Joe Conroy, who has held the CEO position for over 15 years.

  
A Trailblazer’s Journey: Rachel Proffitt

A graduate of UC Law SF (formerly UC Hastings), Rachel Proffitt entered the Cooley fold in 2017 after an impressive stint at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Her journey within the firm has been nothing short of remarkable. Proffitt serves as a distinguished member of Cooley’s board of directors and co-chairs the firm’s legal education committee.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Law, Joe Conroy expressed his unwavering confidence in Proffitt, describing her as the “clear choice” for this pivotal leadership role. He asserted that she embodies the perfect steward to guide the firm into the future, mainly representing the next generation of legal leadership.

Addressing Challenges and Embracing Innovation



Cooley has encountered its share of challenges over the past year, including layoffs and deferrals that have disrupted the firm’s trajectory. However, Rachel Proffitt is determined to steer the ship toward brighter horizons. She emphasized her commitment to strengthening and fortifying the firm’s culture, capitalizing on its innovative spirit to continue shaping a unique and strategic vision for the future.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Proffitt acknowledged the evolving landscape ahead, recognizing that no one-size-fits-all roadmap exists. She emphasized the importance of agility, mirroring their clients’ needs dynamically. As the legal industry transforms, Proffitt aims to position Cooley as a dynamic and evolving entity, always aligned with its client’s changing requirements.

A New Era Begins: Proffitt Assumes the CEO Role

Mark your calendars for January 1, 2024, as this date will usher in a new era for Cooley. Then, Rachel Proffitt will officially assume her role as the CEO, leading the firm into uncharted territory with a vision firmly rooted in innovation and adaptability.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

