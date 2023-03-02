Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Comprehensive Legal Solutions

Formed in 1854, Carter Ledyard and Milburn LLP is one of New York’s oldest and most prestigious law firms. With a long history of serving clients in the city, the firm has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality legal services. The firm’s attorneys are experienced in various practice areas, from corporate law to estate planning to litigation. If you’re looking for comprehensive legal services from a trusted partner, Carter Ledyard, and Milburn LLP is the firm for you.

The Carter Ledyard & Milburn law firm was founded in 1854 by James C. Carter and Henry J. Scudder under the name “Scudder & Carter.” Lewis Cass Ledyard became a partner in 1881, and after Scudder’s death in 1886, the firm became “Carter & Ledyard.” Daniel G. Rollins joined the firm from 1881-1889, and the firm was briefly known as “Carter, Rollins & Ledyard” during his tenure. John G. Milburn became a partner in 1904, and the firm was renamed “Carter, Ledyard & Milburn,” which is still the firm’s name today.

Introducing Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP

A reputable law firm with over 130 years of experience.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is a New York City law firm with over 130 years of experience providing business, legal, and strategic counsel to individuals, businesses, financial institutions, governments, and other not-for-profit entities. Our practice areas include Corporate & Securities Law, Taxation, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Private Client Services, and Real Estate & Finance Technology. We are proud to have an experienced and talented team of attorneys who strive consistently to provide the highest quality legal advice that meets our client’s needs. Our commitment to excellence has made us one of the most respected law firms in New York City and beyond.

The Benefits of Working with Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Expertise in Corporate and Commercial Law, Taxation, Litigation, Intellectual Property, and more.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is a leading law firm with a strong practice in corporate and commercial law, taxation, litigation, intellectual property, and a wide range of other practice areas. The firm’s lawyers are recognized for their commitment to excellence and devotion to client service. The associates at the firm have extensive experience in dealing with regulatory agencies and land protection issues in addition to corporate, transactional, and litigation matters. Over the years, the firm has helped numerous businesses grow profits through strategic decisions and thoughtful legal advice. Companies seeking strategic representation from experts can look no further than Carter Ledyard & Milburn – they have the team to provide exceptional services tailored to any business’s needs.

How the Firm Supports Its Clients

Comprehensive legal assistance from case management to settlement negotiation.

Carter Ledyard remains committed to giving comprehensive legal assistance and ensuring fair resolutions for their clients. The firm prides itself on providing attentive, personal service from the start of a case until resolution. Carter Ledyard has dedicated time and resources to pro bono work, ensuring no individual’s rights are neglected regardless of their financial situation. The firm has helped countless clients navigate difficult legal decisions, showing its unwavering commitment to serving their community and helping those in need.

The Team Behind the Firm

Get to know the attorneys that make up their expert team and see why they’re one of the top firms in New York City.

The associates and lawyers at the firm provide exceptional legal counsel on corporate transactions and executive compensation, making them one of the top firms in New York City. Their partners are highly experienced professionals and passionate about creating a lasting impact in the legal world. With many years of experience backed by unparalleled expertise, their associates offer an individually tailored approach for each client. The firm is committed to furthering the professional growth of its associates and their firm’s growth as a whole. Everyone at the firm is dedicated to providing the best possible services through their commitment to excellence and attention to detail.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is a general practice law firm with 70 lawyers in downtown Manhattan, founded in 1854. The firm has a diverse and international clientele, with a significant workload from overseas-based clients. The firm recruits associates with the requisite skills and experience, academic achievement, personal skills, extracurricular activities, and a good sense of humor. Associates are expected to assume significant responsibility early in their careers and are encouraged to participate in public service projects. The firm is committed to increasing minority hiring, retention, and promotion. It is an equal opportunity employer that provides equal opportunity regardless of age, race, creed, color, national origin, gender, disability, marital status, or sexual orientation. Currently, the firm is not offering a summer associate program, and recruiting for entry-level or lateral associate positions is being conducted as needed.

Community Involvement

Learn about their commitment to social responsibility and how they serve our local community through pro bono work.

Acclaimed for its commitment to social responsibility and service, this law firm provides new yorkers access to superior legal expertise via pro bono work. The firm was involved in the World Trade Center Project to rebuild Ground Zero, providing bond refinancing services. It also counseled the Battery Park City Corporation regarding renovating one of Manhattan’s remaining historic piers. On top of this, they have undertaken pro bono activities for New Yorkers for Parks, advocating land protection initiatives. It is an exemplary example of how a business can provide value beyond its public relations even when faced with difficult economic times. It proves that being committed to helping our community is the heart of this law firm’s success.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn, a law firm, encourages its lawyers to handle pro bono cases in all areas of the firm’s practice. Each pro bono matter is led by a partner and is given the same level of attention and care as paying clients’ matters. The firm provides pro bono legal services for not-for-profit entities, prosecutes criminal appeals for the District Attorney’s office, and represents pro se plaintiffs in federal courts. The firm works with organizations such as New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, Her Justice, Immigration Equality, Legal Aid, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, and the Eastern and Southern United States District Courts.

Career Opportunities at Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Discover why this is a great place to work.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn is one of the oldest and most highly-regarded law firms in New York City, renowned for its commitment to excellence and advocacy. With decades of experience in numerous legal service areas, and an ability to work on multi-disciplinary matters across industries and cultures, CLM offers an attractive career path for talented individuals looking to expand their horizons. Offering a supportive environment and diverse career opportunities, CLM is an employer of choice. By learning more about the firm – its areas of expertise, its commitment to social justice, and working conditions – individuals can discover why Carter Ledyard & Milburn may be the right fit.

At Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, we prioritize the well-being and success of our associates by offering competitive salaries and benefits comparable to leading mid-size law firms in New York.

We understand the value of hard work and dedication, so we give associates a merit bonus after their first year with the firm. In addition, we offer additional incentive compensation for business development. For first-year associates, we reimburse up to $5,000 for bar-related expenses and reasonable out-of-town moving expenses.

We believe in work-life balance and understand the importance of flexibility. That is why we offer part-time schedules on a case-by-case basis, with compensation prorated accordingly.

Our commitment to our associates’ well-being also extends to their personal lives. We offer generous parental leave, paid family leave, and four weeks of accrued vacation time. We also provide access to a 401(k) plan, life, health, and disability insurance to ensure that our associates are cared for in every aspect of their lives.

At Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, we are dedicated to creating a supportive and rewarding work environment for our associates where they can thrive personally and professionally.

BCG Attorney Search Ranking

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP has consistently ranked highly on BCG Attorney Search’s list of the best law firms in the country. The firm has earned recognition for its expertise in several practice areas, including corporate law, litigation, intellectual property, and tax law. The firm has also gained recognition for its commitment to providing exceptional client service, which has earned it a loyal client base and a strong reputation in the legal industry.

One of the reasons Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP has earned such high rankings on BCG Attorney Search is its focus on attracting and retaining top legal talent. The firm’s rigorous recruitment process ensures it hires only the most qualified attorneys. It also invests heavily in training and development programs to ensure its attorneys stay up-to-date with legal trends and developments.

In addition to its commitment to legal excellence, Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is also known for its dedication to community service. The firm encourages its attorneys to volunteer their time and expertise to help local organizations and charities, and it has earned recognition for its pro bono work and philanthropic efforts.

Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP’s commitment to legal excellence, client service, and community service has earned it a strong reputation in the legal industry and recognition as one of the best law firms in the country by BCG Attorney Search. The firm’s continued success is a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to its clients while positively impacting the community.

Check out their law firm profile here.

Conclusion

After 130 years of success, Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP is still the premier law firm in New York City. Their expert attorneys’ dedication to giving comprehensive legal assistance to clients is unparalleled in the industry. The firm focuses heavily on providing pro bono work to help their local community and actively participates in various social responsibility initiatives. On top of that, their team is as diverse and experienced as any other firm, making them one of the best employers you could find. It’s no wonder why people are drawn to this firm repeatedly, knowing they will get premium service and exceptional results.

