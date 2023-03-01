Paul Hastings Hires Partner Specializing in Securities Litigation

Global law firm Paul Hastings has appointed Jennifer Conn co-chair of its securities litigation practice. The new hire comes just days after the firm brought Josh Berman from White & Case to work in its New York office. Conn, who previously worked for rival firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, is a highly respected litigator who has represented many high-profile clients in commercial litigation and regulatory matters.



Conn has provided legal representation for companies including Rio Tinto plc, FanDuel Limited, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. She is widely recognized for her expertise in securities litigation. Frank Lopez, Chair of Paul Hastings, said Conn is “called on to represent companies, banks and asset managers in their most important and sophisticated matters.”



In addition to her work at Paul Hastings, Jennifer Conn is a lecturer on securities litigation at Columbia Law School. She is widely respected in the legal community and has received numerous accolades for her work in securities litigation. Her move to Paul Hastings is a significant loss for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where she was a long-serving team member. However, a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher spokesperson said the firm wished her well in her new role.



Overall, the appointment of Jennifer Conn is a major coup for Paul Hastings and is likely to help the firm further establish itself as a leader in securities litigation. With her wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the legal landscape, Conn is well-positioned to help the firm’s clients navigate the complex and ever-changing world of securities litigation and regulation.



