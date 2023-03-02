Best Law Firms to Work For: Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane LLP

Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane LLP is a law firm with a positive workplace culture, as reflected in employee reviews on Glassdoor. The company has existed for over half a century, which attests to its stability and success. The reviews indicate that the company has a supportive, friendly, and respectful work environment where employees are given opportunities to learn and grow professionally.



One common theme in the reviews is the positive work culture, where employees feel supported by their colleagues and superiors. For example, a current employee who works as a litigation paralegal in San Francisco writes, “Support System is Great Flexibility is Grace.” This sentiment is echoed in another review where a former associate attorney states, “Every partner, whether you work under them or not, is always willing to provide advice on any issue you may come across. There are no “yellers,” everyone is respectful of their associates and peers.” These reviews suggest the company has a positive work culture where employees feel respected and valued.



Another recurring theme in the reviews is professional growth and development opportunities. A current employee, who is a legal associate, writes, “Ability to work independently, not micro-managed,” which indicates that the company trusts its employees and provides them with autonomy. Another current employee who works as a law clerk in San Francisco also writes, “Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane was a great place to work because there is an opportunity to learn many transferrable skills.” These reviews suggest that the company provides its employees with opportunities to learn and grow professionally, essential for job satisfaction and career development.

Despite the generally positive reviews, there are areas where the company could improve, according to some employees. One recurring theme is the need for more training opportunities. A current employee who works as a litigation paralegal in San Francisco writes, “Needs to provide more training.” Another review indicates the “pathway and criteria to make partner are unclear.” These reviews suggest that the company could benefit from providing more employee training and career development opportunities.



Another common theme is the fast-paced nature of the work, which can be challenging at times. A former senior associate attorney in San Francisco writes, “The work can be fast-paced and come in waves. While this is the nature of litigation, some people may find it difficult when several deadlines are back to back.” A current law clerk also states, “It was difficult sometimes to find work to do unless you actively sought it out.” These reviews suggest the company could improve by providing additional support and resources to help employees manage their workload and balance their responsibilities.



To address these concerns, Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane LLP could implement a more structured and comprehensive training program to ensure its employees have the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles. Additionally, the company could provide additional resources, such as technology or administrative support, to help employees manage their workload more effectively. These initiatives would demonstrate that the company values its employees and is committed to their professional development and well-being.

In conclusion, the reviews of Bledsoe, Diestel, Treppa & Crane LLP indicate that the company has a positive work culture and provides its employees with opportunities to learn and grow professionally. The reviews suggest that the company could improve by providing additional training and resources to help employees manage their workload more effectively. By addressing these concerns, the company can foster a supportive and productive work environment where employees feel valued, respected, and motivated.





