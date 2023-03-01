Legal News

Supreme Court to Review Cases on Criminal Sentencing and Appropriations
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Supreme Court has recently announced that it will hear two additional cases this term, namely Pulsifer v. United States and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited.

The first case involves the meaning of the First Step Act of 2018, which was designed to reform sentencing by requiring district courts to ignore mandatory minimum sentences for certain criminal defendants who meet specific criteria, such as not having more than four criminal history points based on prior convictions, not having a prior three-point offense, and not having a prior two-point offense on their record.

Specifically, the Pulsifer petitioners are asking the Supreme Court to determine whether the “and” in Section 3553(f)(1) of the First Step Act requires a defendant not to have met all three criteria to qualify or whether the defendant is automatically ineligible for the alternate sentencing guidelines if they do not meet one of the criteria. The Eighth Circuit previously held that this section of the statute does not allow a defendant to qualify for the sentencing guidelines if they have only one of the offenses listed. However, there is currently a circuit split between the circuit courts regarding whether Section 3553(f)(1) should be read together or individually.

  
What
Where


The United States’ brief argues that the statute should be read as banning the safety valve relief for defendants who violate only one of the criteria. The resolution of this case will have important implications for the sentencing of criminal defendants in the US, as it will determine whether defendants who do not meet all three criteria can still qualify for alternate sentencing guidelines.

The second case, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited, involves the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its funding. The CFPB is a government agency created under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, allowing it to receive funding determined by the agency’s director annually.

This case will have important implications for the independence of government agencies in the US and the role of Congress in appropriating funds for these agencies. The Supreme Court’s decision will likely have implications for other agencies funded similarly to the CFPB.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Overall, the two cases the US Supreme Court heard this term involve critical legal issues related to criminal sentencing and government agency funding. The resolution of these cases will have significant implications for the legal system in the US and the role of government agencies in society.



REFERENCES:

US Supreme Court to hear cases on criminal sentencing and appropriations

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 2 - 5 years of experience to handle...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-TX-Dallas

Full Job Description About us Cato-Miller Darensburg & Associates is a small business in OTHER...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-TX-San Antonio

Full Job Description Mid-size medical malpractice defense law firm located in Alamo Heights is se...

Apply now

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Martinez

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Medical Compensation $25 per hour Why Work H...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
101
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
59
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
58
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
55
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
163
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
72
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer apollo
85
Legal News

Sullivan & Cromwell Partner Selected as Apollo’s New Chief Legal Officer
Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case guilty plea
52
Lawyers

Guilty Plea from Ex-Lawyer in Continental Resources Fraud Case
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
151
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants

Legal Career Resources

March 2, 2023 Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Comprehensive Legal Solutions

Formed in 1854, Carter Ledyard and Milburn LLP is one of New Yorkâ€™s oldest and most prestigious law firms. With a long history of serving clients in the city, the firm has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality legal services. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top