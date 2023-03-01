Venable Expands FDA Group in Washington with Addition of Partners Kelly and Coen

Venable has announced the appointment of Jeremiah Kelly and Justin Coen as partners in the firm’s FDA group in Washington, D.C. Kelly’s area of expertise lies in guiding companies through the FDA’s regulatory landscape for drugs, biologics, medical devices, and combination products.



Meanwhile, Coen is known for his advisory services on product development, pre- and post-approval regulatory compliance, and commercialization strategies.



Before joining Venable, Kelly and Coen were affiliated with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, US Army Medical Research and Development Command.



