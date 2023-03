Prosecutor: What were you doing on July 15 at 9 o’clock in the evening?

Prisoner: I was eating a hamburger. Prosecutor: What were you doing at 9:30 p.m.?

Prisoner: I was taking bicarbonate of soda.

Prosecutor: Do you expect us to believe you?

Prisoner: You would if you had eaten one of those hamburgers.





