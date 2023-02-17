The High Cost of Law School as a Method of Finding Your Career Path

The rising cost of attending law school, coupled with a growing number of students enrolling to use their law degree as a fallback or temporary job, has prompted warnings for individuals to carefully consider their career goals and alternative options before committing to law school.



While every individual’s story is unique, many students see the law as a means to earn a comfortable salary and gain experience before pursuing other career paths. However, transitioning to other jobs can prove challenging, mainly if it requires a pay cut or if the individual has to explain their decision to leave the legal profession to recruiters and employers.



Furthermore, individuals who pursue non-legal positions after law school may face challenges in finding employment as a lawyer, particularly if they have an employment gap. They will need to convince potential employers that the skills and experience they gained during their time away from the legal field will benefit the firm and be an excellent cultural fit.



The cost of law school can also be prohibitive, with tuition fees and living expenses increasing annually. For example, if Whitter Law School were still in operation today, tuition fees and living expenses for a one-bedroom apartment near the campus could amount to approximately $80,000 per year. Graduates of top law schools could leave with a minimum of $300,000 in student loan debt on top of any pre-existing college debt.



Despite the average law school graduation debt being around $150,000, some surveys may have a high likelihood of survivorship bias, with individuals with less debt being more likely to participate. This highlights the need for students to consider the cost of attending law school and alternatives that may offer a cheaper and faster path to their desired career.



Individuals unsure about their career goals may benefit from a year to gain experience and make connections through internships or entry-level positions. It may be necessary to reach out to a wide variety of people for guidance and mentorship, but connecting with a few individuals who can offer genuine support can make a significant difference.



It is also vital for individuals to be patient and productive during periods of uncertainty rather than venting on social media. Opportunities may take time, and the first few years after graduation can be challenging for many young attorneys.



Ultimately, it is okay to consider a wide variety of career options, but it is essential to weigh the costs and benefits of attending law school carefully. With rising tuition fees and a highly competitive job market, law school may not always be the best option for individuals looking to explore their career options.



