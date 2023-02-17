Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

MoonPay, a cryptocurrency payments startup, has hired its first-ever in-house lawyer, Lindsey Haswell, to serve as Chief Legal Officer. Haswell’s appointment comes after she served as the top lawyer for the cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com since May 2021.

MoonPay is a Miami-based company that provides payment infrastructure for crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) transactions. In a statement, Haswell mentioned that she is currently the “first and only lawyer” at MoonPay, but she is looking to build a legal team of seven to twenty lawyers in the future. She also mentioned that the recent layoffs in the crypto industry could present hiring opportunities.

Before joining Blockchain.com, Haswell held senior lawyer roles at urban mobility company Lime and Uber Technologies Inc. She also worked as a lawyer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

  
What
Where


A spokesperson for Blockchain.com announced that Tim Lubans has been promoted to general counsel and will oversee the legal and compliance teams.

MoonPay raised $87 million last April from more than 60 high-profile investors, including singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, tennis player Maria Sharapova, and actor Bruce Willis. The funding was part of a previously-disclosed Series A round in 2021 that valued the company at $3.4 billion.

However, MoonPay has also faced legal issues. Yuga Labs, the creator of the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, and MoonPay were named defendants in a December lawsuit that alleged they used a network of celebrities to “misleadingly promote and sell” Yuga’s NFTs collection. Almost 40 people and companies were also named as defendants in the case. Court documents show that a federal judge recently extended the time for Yuga and others to respond to the complaint. Haswell, in a statement, said that she could not comment on ongoing litigation, but she mentioned that it is “safe to say we disagree with the allegations in the complaint.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Haswell’s appointment as the Chief Legal Officer demonstrates MoonPay’s commitment to compliance and regulatory best practices in the cryptocurrency industry. As the industry continues to evolve, MoonPay aims to remain ahead of the curve by hiring top legal talent and building a legal team to ensure the company complies with all regulations.

MoonPay’s recent hiring of Haswell and its plans to build a legal team demonstrates its commitment to being a responsible player in the cryptocurrency industry. With the industry facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, MoonPay’s focus on compliance and regulatory best practices could position the company for long-term success.



REFERENCES:

Crypto startup MoonPay hires legal chief from Blockchain.com

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney, Conservatorships, Probate & Estate Planning

USA-CA-Torrance

Qualifications Wills, trusts, & estate law: 3 years (Required) California State Bar...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Harrisburg

PARALEGAL– Handler Henning & Rosenberg, a Central PA plaintiff personal injury law firm in Har...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical Compensation $65,000 to $75,000...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Akula and Associates PC is a full-service immigration law firm located in Dallas, Texas. We are pass...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NY-Clinton

Clinton office of our client seeks an associate lawyer with 2-7 years of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-VA-Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial real estate atto...

Apply Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
53
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
112
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
62
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
50
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested harvard law
47
Law Students

Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
137
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
50
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top