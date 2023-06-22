Legal Ethics

Supreme Court’s Struggle to Identify Conflict Exposed During Alito Trip
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Justice Samuel Alito’s 2008 fishing trip with billionaire Paul Singer in Alaska has raised concerns about conflicts of interest within the Supreme Court. It was discovered that Alito did not recuse himself in a 2014 case involving Singer’s hedge fund. This revelation has ignited a discussion on the court’s ability to identify conflicts, particularly personal ones that existing disclosure rules may not capture.

While corporate disclosure rules aim to address financial conflicts of interest among parties involved in an appeal, they are not specifically designed to uncover personal conflicts like the alleged association between Alito and Singer. Sean Marotta, a lawyer from Hogan Lovells, explained that the disclosure rules are primarily focused on financial conflicts, and recent amendments have not completely addressed the issue at hand.

Responding to the allegations, Alito stated in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he was unaware of Singer’s involvement in the 2014 case due to the limited information in the mandated corporate disclosures. He also highlighted the challenge faced by his law clerks in tracking down such information, stating that it would be “utterly impossible” for them to do so.

  
What
Where


See also: Supreme Court Justice Alito Clarifies Controversial Private Jet Trip in Op-Ed

Legal scholars have weighed in on the court’s ability to identify potential conflicts, noting that conflict checks are typically conducted within individual chambers by clerks and staff who handle various court-related matters. John Yoo, a constitutional law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, explained that the main responsibility of a Supreme Court clerk is to assist the justices in research, case analysis, and opinion drafting. Identifying conflicts of interest may not be their primary focus.

Moreover, the issue of identifying business ownership and potential conflicts extends beyond the purview of Supreme Court clerks and staff. Current federal court regulations require nongovernmental corporations to disclose any parent corporation or publicly held company owning 10% or more of their stock. However, a December 2022 report from the judiciary’s Advisory Committee on Civil Rules highlighted that this may not capture all relevant parties involved. For example, a suit involving a beverage company like Orange Julius might only disclose its ownership by International Dairy Queen without revealing that Dairy Queen is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway, a massive holding company led by Warren Buffett. This limited disclosure may fail to alert the judge to potential conflicts if they hold investments in Berkshire Hathaway.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Limited liability entities present an even more complex challenge, as their ownership may not need to be disclosed in court filings. These entities are central to the allegations surrounding Alito’s case. Alito emphasized the difficulty faced by his staff or any other Supreme Court employees in searching filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or other government bodies to uncover the names of individuals with a financial interest in such entities named as parties in thousands of cases brought to the court each year.

The Supreme Court justices recuse themselves in only about 3% of the thousands of appeals they consider each term, as per an analysis by Bloomberg Law. Even if court clerks were to check state and SEC filings, identifying stakeholders in limited liability entities might not be immediately apparent.



Legal scholars and experts have proposed potential solutions to address these ethical concerns. John Barrett, a professor at St. John’s University School of Law, suggested requesting individuals who give gifts to the justices to disclose their ownership in limited liability companies (LLCs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs), allowing for better conflict checks. Sean Marotta proposed the establishment of a centralized office within the court specifically dedicated to conducting conflict checks, which could be more effective than relying on individual chambers.

Some believe that the justices must take action to uphold the court’s reputation and ensure ethical standards. Georgetown law professor Caroline Fredrickson emphasized the need for improvement, while Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin announced that the committee will address Supreme Court legislation following the July 4 recess, stating that the highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards.

In conclusion, recent revelations regarding conflicts of interest within the US Supreme Court have brought to light the challenges in identifying personal conflicts and the ongoing tension between impartiality and existing disclosure rules. The discussion continues regarding potential reforms and solutions to enhance the court’s ability to address these ethical concerns and uphold its reputation as the apex of the US judicial system.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-NC-Hillsborough

This is an ideal position for individuals looking to jump start their careers in law, explore the fi...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-VA-Winchester

Job details No matching job preferences Salary $80,000 - $120,000 a year Job Type ...

Apply now

2-5 Year Business & Property Civil Litigation Associate Wanted

USA-FL-Tampa

2-5 Year Associate Attorney Position - Business and Real Estate Civil Litigation ________________...

Apply now

0-2 Year Business & Property Civil Litigation Associate Wanted

USA-FL-Tampa

0-2 Year Associate Attorney - Business, Real Property, & Probate Law & Litigation _______________...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
42
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
41
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
37
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
198
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
52
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
Crowell Law Firm Relocates to New Washington D.C. Offices Amid Rent Dispute
34
Biglaw

Crowell Law Firm Relocates to New Washington D.C. Offices Amid Rent Dispute
Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
44
Biglaw

Freshfields Expands Recruitment Efforts by Recruiting Antitrust Litigation Experts
Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
43
Legal News

Leading Firm Raises Associate Starting Salaries to $250,000, Setting New Industry Standard
Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms
45
Breaking News

Reed Smith Implements Workforce Reductions as Layoffs Extend Across US Law Firms

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top