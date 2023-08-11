Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation

Law schools are facing the challenge of incorporating swiftly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their curricula, as the legal industry grapples with the transformative potential of AI. Professors and legal experts are considering how to seamlessly merge AI advancements, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, into classrooms while upholding academic integrity and preparing students for the ethical implications of utilizing these technologies.



Professor Polk Wagner from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School emphasized the importance of not completely banning AI tools. He stated that students must develop fluency in understanding AI’s capabilities and limitations to navigate the emerging ethical landscape. Major law firms are already experimenting with AI tools like ChatGPT for drafting legal briefs, conducting research, and generating text, images, or designs. This has prompted educators to assess how AI can be integrated effectively into legal education while promoting honesty among students.



However, mastering AI technology is proving to be a complex endeavor. As AI rapidly evolves, concerns arise regarding the accuracy of the information it generates and the ethical challenges it poses for legal professionals. Notably, two New York lawyers were fined in June for using AI to draft a brief riddled with errors, citing nonexistent precedents.



Federal judges are beginning to establish boundaries on AI’s courtroom applications, cautioning against excessive reliance on AI-generated content and encouraging attorneys to thoroughly vet outputs from tools like ChatGPT. These judges are also requiring lawyers to submit disclosures when AI-generated content is involved.

Law schools are training aspiring lawyers while the legal industry navigates uncharted territory in terms of incorporating new tech tools. Linna has been integrating AI into his classes for over a decade, emphasizing the need to teach students how to utilize AI ethically and effectively. Similarly, Patrick Barry, who teaches “digital lawyering” at the University of Michigan, believes that teaching students to use AI correctly will enhance their legal writing skills and drive them to produce better work.



Despite concerns about potential cheating facilitated by AI, educators like Barry are not overly worried. He believes setting specific exam questions related to the course material can mitigate the risk of generic AI-generated answers.



Some institutions have established guidelines for AI usage, permitting students to utilize AI for research or feedback purposes. George Washington University Law School, for instance, encourages innovation by allowing professors discretion in permitting, partially permitting, or restricting technology like ChatGPT, as long as academic integrity standards are upheld.

Law schools are navigating uncharted territory as the legal landscape evolves by introducing AI into legal education. The challenge lies in effectively integrating these technologies and fostering an understanding of their ethical implications. AI is poised to revolutionize legal processes, and preparing future lawyers to wield this technology responsibly is a crucial step towards ensuring its positive impact on the legal profession.

