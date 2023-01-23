Legal Layoff News

Recent Challenges for Law Firms: Decreased Profits and Reduced Demand
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The legal industry is facing a challenging climate in 2023, with falling demand, declining profits, and rising expenses, according to a new report from the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law. Based on financial data from 170 large and midsized U.S. law firms, the report found that profits per equity partner at large and midsized law firms fell 4.2% over the 12 months ending in late November 2022. This is the first full-year decline in law firm partner profits since 2009. The decline in profits was accompanied by rising inflation, leaving partners feeling “significantly less well-off” than they did during the banner year of 2021.

The report found that demand for law firm services fell 0.1% by the end of November 2022 after growing 3.7% in 2021. The contraction was primarily driven by declines in transactional work and general uncertainty about the economy’s direction. Lawyer productivity also hit a more than 20-year low, with attorneys at large and midsized firms billing an average of 119 hours per month, down from 122 in 2021.

The report found that law firms also face high attorney headcounts following a 2021 hiring boom, which has driven a more than 10% increase in direct expenses. This has led to layoffs at some firms, including Cooley and Goodwin Proctor, two large firms that bulked up in 2021 to meet demand, and New York firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, which laid off nine “non-partner” attorneys and 18 business professionals. As the year progressed, report author Jim Jones predicted more layoffs, stating, “I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely. If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze regarding their expense ratios.”

  
What
Where


However, Jones also noted that the declines in 2022 were partly a correction after many firms experienced an unprecedented boom in 2021 when profits hit historical highs and demand was robust. Midsized law firms have reason to be optimistic in 2023, he said. They saw a smaller decline in demand than larger firms and were the only market segment with a demand increase in non-transactional practices, indicating that clients are looking for lower-price options.

In conclusion, the legal industry is facing a challenging climate in 2023, with declining profits and rising expenses leading to layoffs at some firms. However, the report also notes that the declines in 2022 are partly a correction after an unprecedented boom in 2021 and that midsized law firms have reason to be optimistic in 2023 as clients are looking for lower-price options.

REFERENCES:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Law firms face daunting 2023 amid falling profits and demand
https://www.reuters.com/legal/legalindustry/law-firms-face-daunting-2023-amid-falling-profits-demand-2023-01-10/



Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top