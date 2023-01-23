Legal Layoff News

Flexible Staffing Solutions for Law Firms to Efficiently and Effectively Handle Antitrust Matters
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Antitrust is a rapidly growing practice area and is expected to continue to drive growth in the legal industry in the coming years. In 2022, the lateral market for antitrust partners was highly competitive, with many high-profile lawyers changing firms. Even partners without portable books of business were in high demand. This trend is expected to continue in 2023, as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a broad ban on non-compete agreements, and the FTC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are preparing to issue revised merger guidelines based on their joint public inquiry into strengthening enforcement against illegal mergers.

As law firms deal with many significant antitrust matters, flexible staffing is becoming increasingly important to serve clients efficiently and effectively. Bridgeline Solutions, a subsidiary of Lateral Link, has established a dedicated Antitrust Practice Group to address this need. The group will be co-chaired by the company’s CEO, Craig Brown, and David Copeland, one of Bridgeline’s senior executives. Craig and David have extensive experience in antitrust law, having worked as antitrust attorneys at Kaye Scholer, where David was a Chambers-ranked antitrust counselor for 25 years, including 15 years as a partner.

The Antitrust Practice Group will advise on best practices in all areas of antitrust, including staffing and managing Second Requests. Additionally, the group will continue to provide premier Biglaw-trained antitrust attorneys to assist on mergers and non-merger substantive antitrust matters. The group will also continue to assist in educating the public and practitioners about antitrust law and its evolution.

  
What
Where


For example, Craig and David were instrumental in securing Jonathan Kanter, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, as the keynote speaker for the 2022 Milton Handler Lecture at the NYC Bar Association. In his speech, AAG Kanter criticized the “consumer welfare standard” that has been the foundation of civil antitrust enforcement since the 1980s. He stated that the Antitrust Division would prioritize “protecting competition” under his leadership. He warned companies that “test our resolveâ€¦do so at their own risk and will continue to confront aggressive antitrust enforcement.”

This tough talk is now translating into action. In October, the DOJ successfully blocked Penguin Random House from acquiring Simon & Schuster. In December, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision. This ambitious effort illustrates Chair Lina Khan’s willingness to bring cases that may be difficult to win.

In summary, antitrust is a rapidly growing practice area expected to continue driving growth in the legal industry in the coming years. Bridgeline Solutions has established a dedicated Antitrust Practice Group to address this need, which will provide advice on best practices in all areas of antitrust, including staffing and managing Second Requests. The group will also continue to provide premier Biglaw-trained antitrust attorneys to assist on mergers and non-merger substantive antitrust matters. It will continue to assist in educating the public and practitioners about antitrust law and its evolution.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:

Flexible Staffing For Antitrust Boom



Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-TX-Houston

Galloway’s Houston Office is seeking an insurance defense Paralegal. Tasks include legal resea...

Apply now

Legal Assistant - Insurance Defense

USA-FL-West Palm Beach

Insurance Defense Firm seeks qualified legal secretary with minimum 2-4 year previous experience wit...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Attending court and administrative hearings and interviews, researching legal issues, writing b...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Commercial Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Boston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation associate a...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Foreclosure Attorney

USA-TN-Memphis

Memphis office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks foreclosure attorney with experien...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
82
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
41
Legal Layoff News

World’s Richest Biglaw Firm Implements Stealth Layoffs to Cut Costs
Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
39
Legal Layoff News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Gunderson Dettmer Experiences Layoffs Due to Tech Industry Slowdown
Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
31
Legal News

Gunderson Associates Begins Operations Despite Layoffs and Delays
Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
77
Legal Layoff News

Goodwin Law Firm Acquires 14-Partner Troutman Pepper Group
Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
67
Legal Layoff News

Big Law Firms Reduce Staffing to Address Pandemic-Induced Over-Hiring
Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
86
Legal Layoff News

Leading Am Law Firm Announces Layoffs: How Will it Impact the Legal Industry?
After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
33
Law Students

After Boycott from Law Schools, U.S. News & World Report Changes Ranking System
Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
116
Legal News

Layoffs and Stealth Cuts in Legal Tech Industry Amidst Economic Uncertainty
New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry
76
Legal Layoff News

New York Law Firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Announces Layoffs Due to Slowdown in Legal Industry

Legal Career Resources

January 25, 2023 The State of the 2023 Legal Market: A Comprehensive Review of Practice Areas and Geographic Markets Affected by Recessions

Many legal markets around the world have become more volatile, but opportunities for growth in areas related to corporate law, intellectual property, and international law. Recessions have caused some practice areas and geographic markets to suffer more than others. To […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top