Latham & Watkins Adds Leading Corporate Lawyer

Photo Credits: Beau Brashares

Latham & Watkins Adds Leading Corporate Partner

Latham & Watkins LLP has announced the addition of William C. “Beau” Brashares as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Department. Mr. Brashares will also be a part of the firm’s Investment Funds and Private Equity Practices and will join the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Brashares joins Latham & Watkins from Kirkland & Ellis in New York. He provides legal representation and advice to fund sponsors in matters related to formation and management of private investment funds including buyout, venture, mezzanine, and senior debt. He also handles the structuring, operation, and regulatory compliance of their management companies. Mr. Brashares also regularly counsels sponsors on important firm-level matters including carry plan structuring, succession planning, and governance matters.

Mr. Brashares also works closely with limited partners and sponsors on matters including seed investments, co-investments, spin-off transactions, secondary transactions, and the purchase and sale of minority interests in management companies. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School in 2000 and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at University of California, Berkeley.

Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham’s Corporate Department said, “Continuing to expand our Investment Funds Practice both in the US and globally is a strategic priority of the firm, and we are delighted to welcome Beau to the group. Furthermore, the market for funds representation is ripe for growth, and Latham remains committed to growing in line with our clients’ needs.”

Andrea Schwartzman, Global Chair of Latham’s Investment Funds Practice said, “Beau’s deep experience in a wide range of representations, including various fund platforms, stages of development, and asset classes, is a perfect fit for our market-leading Investment Funds Practice. He has tremendous technical skills and is known for his collegiality and team-based approach. We are thrilled to welcome Beau to Latham and to our group.”

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Brashares said, “Latham’s top-tier Investment Funds Practice is one of the most active and diverse practices of its kind globally, and I am excited to be joining the group. The combination of the firm’s integrated global platform, deep roots in private equity, and collaborative culture will be of tremendous benefit to my clients.”

