Allen & Overy Expands Tech Team, Hires Seven Partners From White & Case



Allen & Overy has announced the addition of seven new partners to its Technology Practice in the United States. All the seven partners join Allen & Overy from White & Case LLP. As part of the expansion, the firm is also opening new offices in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. The new multidisciplinary team will strengthen the firm’s technology practice both internationally and domestically.



The new partners joining the firm include Shamita Etienne-Cummings, Bijal Vakil, David Tennant, Eric Lancaster, Adam Chernichaw, Daren Orzechowski, and Alex Touma. Bijal Vakil and Daren Orzechowski will be joining as global co-heads of Allen & Overy’s Technology Practice. The new partners will be joining the firm in New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

The arrival of the new team will enhance the firm’s combined strength in Technology Disputes and Transactions. It will also enhance the firm’s offerings in cross-border transactions in the U.S. and APAC region. The new team brings skills in patent litigation, intellectual property, and tech-focused transactions, including fintech deals. Earlier this year, the firm opened a new office in Los Angeles after acquiring a Southern California-based Renewables practice.



Before joining Allen & Overy, Vakil worked at White & Case LLP for 12 years in its Technology & IP Litigation team. He also founded White & Case’s Taiwan Country Practice. He also served as the Executive Partner of White & Case’s Silicon Valley office from 2010 to 2019 and as the Chair of the firm’s US Diversity Committee. His practice focuses on a broad range of technologies including software, semiconductors, telecommunications, video games, drones, payments, e-commerce, social media, and uses of blockchain technology in cryptocurrency.



Commenting on his latest move, Vakil said, ““Allen & Overy provides an ideal platform for our sophisticated technology practice, offering one of the strongest and most elite global networks alongside an engaged, entrepreneurial and supportive partnership. We look forward to introducing clients to this enhanced offering and continuing to help their businesses evolve.”

Orzechowski joins Allen & Overy after a stint of about 22 years at White & Case LLP. He was a member of the firm’s M&A and Technology Transaction practices. He was a Founding Partner of the firm’s Global Technology Transactions Practice. He assists clients with M&A, intellectual property, and data privacy matters across a range of industries including software, information technology, drones, autonomous vehicles, social media, fashion, sports and media, and semiconductors. He received his JD from Fordham University School of Law.



Tim House, Senior Partner at Allen & Overy, said, “Allen & Overy is committed to growing the firm’s technology focused transactions and disputes practices and bringing this team’s expertise to our clients globally, whether they are innovator companies or consumers of technology. Our clients will benefit from a global technology law practice that we will continue to develop based on their needs.”



Wim Dejonghe, Senior Partner at Allen & Overy added, “All businesses are technology businesses now. Our clients have been asking us when we will have a presence in Silicon Valley and now we are adding an offering that we will grow to serve as the firm’s center of excellence in a range of technology areas. This is truly a top team and integrating them into our existing practice will be game-changing for us, not just in the U.S., but in our capabilities to serve clients in the key markets of Europe and Asia as well.”

