Squire Patton Boggs Expands International Trade Practice
Squire Patton Boggs has announced that D. Michael Kaye will be joining the firm as a partner in the firm’s International Trade Practice. He will also be a part of the Commodities and Shipping Industry Group inaugurated by the firm in November 2019.

The team provides a full spectrum of legal services covering all areas of international trade and shipping including advising and helping with transactions, trade finance, regulatory matters, corporate matters, litigation and arbitration, renewable energy, environmental law, and derivatives and projects.

Mr. Kaye joins the firm from Baker McKenzie, where he served as the Global Director of Business Management for two years. He has previously also worked at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), one of the largest commodity trading and food processing corporations in the world. He served as the Chief Counsel of the company’s largest business unit. In his seven-year long stint at ADM, he was in charge of all legal matters related to the company’s grain organization, processing, and trading assets throughout the world. He also handled the company’s international trade and commercial issues.

  
Mr. Kaye has also previously served as an international trade attorney in the Office of General Counsel at the United States Department of Commerce and as an active-duty lawyer with the United States military. He has extensive experience in handling international trade and commercial disputes.

Steve Mahon, Squire Patton Boggs’s Global Managing Partner for Clients and Strategy, while commenting on Mr. Kaye’s addition to the firm, said, “We are very excited to have Mike joining our firm, and to continue expanding our capabilities on the full range of commodities, international trade and commercial, transportation and finance issues. Mike is ideally suited to help the firm fashion cross-practice solutions for our clients across a number of critical sectors.”

George Grammas, the Co-Chairperson of Squire Patton Boggs’s International Trade Practice, said, “Mike has incredible experience working on international trade issues around the world. His arrival helps further establish our firm as the law firm of choice for international trade work for commodities, food products and related industries. His arrival reflects the firm’s continued development and growth of its international trade practice and our efforts to support our multinational clients as they deal with increasingly complex global supply chain issues.”

Commenting on his new role, Kaye said, “I am delighted to be joining Squire Patton Boggs. The firm’s extensive global reach makes it an ideal place to represent multinational clients and they are also one of the few major law firms with strong commodity and shipping practices for both corporate and dispute resolution. This is of vital importance to major agricultural commodity and food products companies. Finally, there are great lawyers at the firm that I have known and worked with for years.”



