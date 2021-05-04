Breaking News

New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins

Photo Credits: Vinson & Elkins

New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins


Vinson & Elkins has elected its new Executive Committee consisting of four partners. Effective January 01, 2022, Keith Fullenweider will take charge as the firm’s new Chair and Jim Fox, Michael Holmes, and Hilary Preston will serve as the firm’s Vice-Chairs. The new Executive Committee will succeed Mark Kelly, Chairman and Scott Wulfe, Managing Partner, who will complete their maximum permissible term of ten years in these leadership roles at the end of 2021. The new leaders will continue to be members of the firm’s management committee.


Keith Fullenweider
Keith Fullenweider is the Co-Head of Vinson Elkins’ Corporate Department and works from the Houston office of the firm. His clients include private equity firms and their portfolio companies. He counsels them on investments, financings, exit transactions, structuring capital raises, new business opportunities, and corporate development matters. His clientele includes some of the highly regarded industry players in the private equity business such as TPG, Blackstone, KKR, Quantum, Crestview, and EnCap.

  
He joined the firm in 1988. During Keith’s stint as the Head of Vinson Elkins’ Private Equity and M&A practice from 2008 to 2016, the firm became the top private equity energy practice in the United States. It also ranked No. 1 in energy M&A transactions during each year from 2008 to 2016. He received his JD from the University of Texas School of Law.


James J. Fox
Currently the Co-Managing Partner of Vinson & Elkins’ New York office, Jim joined the firm in 2000. His practice focuses on private equity investments, capital market transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He specializes in advising clients across the energy, shipping, industrials, and technology industries. He also counsels private equity firms, and public and private companies on investments, joint venture transactions, corporate governance, divestitures, and other general corporate matters. He completed his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.


Michael C. Holmes
He is the Co-Head of Vinson & Elkins’ Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and works from the Dallas office of the firm. His practice focuses on mergers & acquisitions, corporate governance, securities litigation, directors and officer representation, and commercial disputes. He also holds experience in handling corporate investigations, including investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and internal investigations.

He also has considerable experience in Delaware corporate and partnership litigation matters and has appeared as lead counsel in multiple jurisdictions. He has been with the firm since 1997 and completed his JD from the University of Texas School of Law.

Hilary Preston
Hilary serves as the Chair of Vinson & Elkins’ Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation Practice. She works from the firm’s New York and Austin offices. Her practice includes intellectual property litigation and commercial disputes, with a particular focus on the intersection between sports, media, and technology. She represents clients in trial and appellate courts throughout the country and also holds substantial experience in advising clients on risk management issues surrounding technology development.




Commenting on the election of the firm’s new leaders, Fullenweider said, “Jim, Michael, Hilary, and I are honored to be elected by our partners to help lead our firm into the future. We thank Mark and Scott for their remarkable leadership over the past 10 years. During this time, in addition to our established expertise in energy and infrastructure, our investments in litigation, real estate, private equity, technology, leveraged finance, arbitration and investigations have propelled the firm forward.”


Mark Kelly, the firm’s current Chairman, said, “Keith, Jim, Michael, and Hilary are the right choice to lead our firm. As individual lawyers, each is extremely respected, possesses tremendous leadership skills, and has a keen strategic vision for our firm. At the same time, they each come from different offices, have different practices, and bring unique personal strengths. This approach reflects the way our partners practice and grow the firm – together as true partners.”


Scott Wulfe, the current Managing Partner at Vinson & Elkins, said, “The key to the success of Vinson & Elkins remains our reputation for consistently delivering excellent client service and results, while fostering a culture that values collaboration and mutual support of all of our lawyers. This is the foundation for advancing the goals of our clients. We are confident the incoming Executive Committee will maintain our entrepreneurial spirit and culture of trust that drives success.”

