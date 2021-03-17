Breaking News

Dentons Bolsters Latin American Presence, Combines With Bolivian Law Firm
After announcing its combination with leading Ecuadorian law firm Paz Horowitz Abogados last week, Dentons has now announced its combination with elite Bolivian law firm Guevara & Gutiérrez. With this combination, Dentons has become the first global law firm to enter the Bolivian legal market. The firm now has a presence in 27 countries in the Latin American region and across 200 locations in 79 countries around the world.

With office locations in La Paz and Santa Cruz, Guevera & Gutiérrez has a team of 25 total lawyers, including nine partners. Its major practice areas include Banking & Finance, Corporate/Commercial, Dispute Resolution and Energy & Natural Resources, Labor & Employment, and Tax. The firm’s practice areas have Band 1 and Band 2 rankings in Chambers Latin America 2020.

Elliott Portnoy, Dentons’ Global CEO, said, “The combination with Guevara & Gutierrez will position Dentons as the only global law firm in Bolivia and will continue Dentons’ momentum in Latin America and the Caribbean allowing us to better meet our clients’ needs. With the addition of Bolivia, Dentons will be able to connect clients to leading talent in 27 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean and 200 locations across 79 countries around the world.”

  
Joe Andrew, Dentons’ Global Chairman, said, “In this New Dynamic Decade, our clients are facing constant, accelerated change and are seeking a law firm that has the experience and confidence to help them navigate it wherever they are located. Even as our competitors are shying away from growth, Dentons remains steadfast in its commitment to serving its clients in more locations than any other law firm.”

