Orrick Law Firm Hires Startup Veterans as Partners for its Technology Practice
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a global law firm, has announced the addition of three new partners to its team. Laura Lariu, who previously served as the general counsel for Relativity Space, has joined Orrick’s New York office. Meanwhile, Nikita Shah and Alexandra Wood will work in San Francisco. The three new partners will be part of Orrick’s technology companies group, and their primary focus will be advising startups and high-growth tech and life sciences firms.

Lariu was the first lawyer hired by Relativity Space and played a significant role in the company’s development. During her tenure at Relativity, the company launched a 3D-printed rocket and raised $1.3 billion from investors. Before her stint at Relativity, Lariu served as the general counsel for Hyperloop One.

Shah, the new partner in San Francisco, was previously the associate general counsel at MasterClass, an online education platform. She took a two-year career break to start a family before joining Orrick. Wood, a San Francisco-based partner, was previously an associate at Fenwick & West.

  
Orrick has added nearly 100 attorneys to its team following its merger with Buckley, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm. The firm has over 1,150 lawyers working across over 25 offices worldwide.

Orrick’s move to expand its technology companies group is part of its larger strategy to focus on the legal needs of technology startups and high-growth firms. The firm’s technology companies group comprises more than 150 lawyers, and it has advised companies such as Dropbox, Tesla, and Uber.

Technology companies have unique legal needs, and Orrick’s technology companies group aims to address those needs. The group advises companies on venture capital financing, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and employment law.

With the addition of Lariu, Shah, and Wood, Orrick’s technology companies group will be better equipped to help startups navigate complex legal issues. The group’s expertise will benefit companies looking to raise funds or expand their operations.



Orrick’s move to expand its technology companies group comes when many technology startups are experiencing rapid growth. As these companies grow, their legal needs will become more complex. Orrick’s technology companies group aims to address these needs by providing companies with the legal expertise they need to succeed.

Overall, Orrick’s move to expand its technology companies group is smart. With technology startups continuing to grow and attracting significant investment, there is a growing need for legal expertise in this area. By expanding its technology companies group, Orrick is positioning itself as a leader in this space and is well-positioned to serve the legal needs of technology startups and high-growth firms for years to come.

