Ex-US Attorney Joins King & Spalding, Ex-Providence Mayor Joins Womble
Former United States Attorney Craig Carpenito Joins King & Spalding

  Craig Carpenito

Craig Carpenito, who served as the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey until earlier this month, has joined King & Spalding, an Am Law 100 international corporate law firm. He will join the firm’s New York office as a partner in the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations practice group.

Craig served as the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey for three years from 2018-2021. Prior to that, he served at Alston & Bird as a partner in the firm’s Litigation and Trial Practice Group and White Collar Group. He has also served as a Senior Counsel in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement and as an Assistant U.S Attorney in the Securities and Health Care Fraud Unit.

Craig’s practice focuses on financial services, regulatory enforcement matters, healthcare, government and internal investigations, and complex civil and securities litigation. During his tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s office, he led some of the significant healthcare and life sciences prosecutions, commodities and financial fraud actions, and other investigations under key federal statutes, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, False Claims Act, and Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act. He also chaired the Department of Justice’s national Covid-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force.

  
Zach Fardon, Chair of King’s Government Matters practice group said, “Craig’s work spearheading trials and investigations in the healthcare and financial services industries will make him an invaluable asset to companies in those sectors facing government scrutiny.” Edward Kehoe, managing partner at King’s New York Office added, “Craig’s arrival supports our strategy in New York to continue to provide our clients with unparalleled expertise in these industries.”

Earlier this month, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joined King’s Washington D.C. office as a partner in its Special Matters and Government Investigations team.

Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras Joins Womble’s Boston Office

Former Providence Mayor, Angel Taveras has joined Womble Bond Dickinson, one of the largest law firms in the southeastern United States. Taveras will join the firm’s Boston office. Taveras is a known New England litigator and he served as the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island from 2011-2015. During his tenure as the mayor, he was credited with saving the city from almost certain bankruptcy and dealing with a $110 million structural deficit.

Taveras joins Womble from Greenberg Traurig, where he was a shareholder in the firm’s Boston office and was a part of the firm for nearly six years. His practice focuses on municipal restructuring, public infrastructure, public finance, and complex litigation matters. He has rich experience in public-private matters, including advising corporate houses on matters related to government relations.

Womble opened its Boston office in 2017 and in a short time span, it has gained prominence as a leading intellectual property law firm in the market. It serves the region’s technology and biotech industries. Commenting on his recent move, Taveras said, “I’ve joined Womble because it is an outstanding firm with a 150-year history and commitment to innovation and results. In just a few short years in Boston, Womble has established itself with a prominent intellectual property practice group. I look forward to helping to grow Womble’s litigation and government relations practice group.”



In 2013, Taveras received Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $5 Million Grand Prize for winning the Mayor’s Challenge. He was also recognized as “One of the 5 Innovative Mayors in the Country” in 2013 by Metropolis Magazine. Womble’s Office Managing Partner, Sara Keefe said, “With Taveras’ arrival the firm will now launch the next phase of an aggressive growth strategy across a range of practice areas.”

