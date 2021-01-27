Legal News

Spencer Fane Hires 10 Attorneys From Denver’s Leading Law Firm
Spencer Fane has hired a team of 10 attorneys consisting of four litigation partners, two of counsels, and four associates in its Denver office. The team has parted ways with Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell, a leading Denver-based boutique litigation law firm. The team represents many “household name insurance carriers” in high stakes civil litigation matters. Clearly, this hiring move at Spencer shows the growing recognition of the importance of teamwork at law firms. With this addition, Spencer’s Denver office now has about 50 attorneys and a growing presence in the region.

The team’s practice focuses on civil litigation in the insurance industry and in other sectors including construction, consumer products, healthcare, and professional services. The team specializes in defending bad faith claims and class action lawsuits and represents household name sector companies across the country.

Linda Knight, who joins as a partner, represents insurance companies in complex coverage and bad faith litigation matters in federal and state courts. Jeremy Moseley, who also joins as a partner, defends mass and class action claims across the country and has won several high-profile complex commercial trials and appeals including class action claims against insurers. He has served clients in the insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer products, and professional services industries.

  
Terence Ridley, the third attorney to join as a partner, represents clients in civil litigation insurance matters. He has helped his clients win against bad faith claims and class action lawsuits. He works closely with business leaders to help them develop legal strategies that help in defending and smoothly running their businesses. Evan Stephenson, the fourth partner, specializes in insurance, commercial, and class action litigation with a particular focus on trials and appeals.

Megan Tresder, who joins the firm as of counsel, represents insurance companies in complex commercial litigation related to bad faith and coverage claims. Evan Blonigen, the second of counsel, represents insurance carriers in complex commercial matters at both trial and appellate levels.

The other four attorneys who joined as associates include Hannah Seifert, Kayla Scroggins-Uptigrove, Elayna Fiene, and Will Brophy.

Commenting on the recent development, Ron Fano, Office Managing Partner at Spencer’s Denver Office said, “Led by Terence, Evan, Jeremy and Linda, this team has a tremendous reputation in the legal community with experience and perspectives that not only align with these values but we believe will help us continue to improve in these same areas.” Ridley, who joined the firm as a partner said, “Our team is excited to join Spencer Fane for the similarities that exist in our approach to serving clients, we also look forward to the opportunity to leverage the firm’s broader platform of services both in regard to geography and the depth of experience available to support our clients’ businesses.”



