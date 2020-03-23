Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection

High-profile attorney David Lat is in critical condition at NYU Langone Medical Center after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a news report.

The founder of the legal blog Above the Law has been put on a ventilator after his oxygen levels dropped.

Lat, 44, is “not doing great,” with doctors “taking it hour by hour, day by day,” his husband, Zachary Baron Shemtob, told the New York Law Journal.

What

Where

Search Jobs

“I just want folks to know that he is so strong. He is hanging in there, and we’re praying he’ll recover,” Shemtob said. “Any thoughts or prayers people have are much appreciated.”

A Harvard University and Yale Law School graduate, Lat is a leading legal commentator, recruiter, and a former ABA Journal Legal Rebel.

Lat, who has said he is a very healthy person and has run two New York marathons has been outspoken about the novel coronavirus on his Twitter page.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

“Folks, this #CoronavirusOutbreak is no joke,” he tweeted. “I’ll give you occasional updates, tweeting from ‘Above the Hospital Bed,’ about how serious #COVID19 aka #coronavirus can be.”

Since being infected earlier this month, Lat has documented both his illness and his disappointment with the health care system.

‘It shouldn’t have taken two separate ER visits, both times with severe respiratory symptoms, to get a #COVID19 test. But that was my experience – and even though the situation is improving, it’s still sadly the case for so many others.’ Lat tweeted March, 18.

Lat informed that he had been feeling ill for a couple of days and woke up with fever and chills on March 10.

The former lawyer called his doctor on March 13 and was told his symptoms appeared to indicate he had bronchitis and was prescribed the antibiotic Z-Pak and cough syrup.

He went to the ER and was sent home only to return to when he “couldn’t breathe again,” Lat wrote.

After Lat was finally tested positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to the hospital where his condition has continued to worsen.

“It’s scary. It’s scary to be a mostly healthy person who now can’t even walk 5 feet,” Lat said.

Lat’s husband said doctors have prescribed azithromycin and the anti-malarial drug chloroquine to help fight the COVID-19. Lat has exercise-induced asthma and is receiving an IL 6-inhibitor to fight lung inflammation.

Shemtob told New York Law Journal one of the toughest parts of Lat’s illness, is that he and family members are not allowed to come to the hospital, because of the transmittable virus.

“Please be vigilant and careful as possible,” Shemtob said, speaking for both himself and Lat. “It’s really important to get that message” across.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More