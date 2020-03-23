Celebrity News

Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

High-profile attorney David Lat is in critical condition at NYU Langone Medical Center after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a news report.

The founder of the legal blog Above the Law has been put on a ventilator after his oxygen levels dropped.

Lat, 44, is “not doing great,” with doctors “taking it hour by hour, day by day,” his husband, Zachary Baron Shemtob, told the New York Law Journal.

  
What
Where


“I just want folks to know that he is so strong. He is hanging in there, and we’re praying he’ll recover,” Shemtob said. “Any thoughts or prayers people have are much appreciated.”

A Harvard University and Yale Law School graduate, Lat is a leading legal commentator, recruiter, and a former ABA Journal Legal Rebel

Lat, who has said he is a very healthy person and has run two New York marathons has been outspoken about the novel coronavirus on his Twitter page.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“Folks, this #CoronavirusOutbreak is no joke,” he tweeted. “I’ll give you occasional updates, tweeting from ‘Above the Hospital Bed,’ about how serious #COVID19 aka #coronavirus can be.”

Since being infected earlier this month, Lat has documented both his illness and his disappointment with the health care system.



‘It shouldn’t have taken two separate ER visits, both times with severe respiratory symptoms, to get a #COVID19 test. But that was my experience – and even though the situation is improving, it’s still sadly the case for so many others.’ Lat tweeted March, 18.

Lat informed that he had been feeling ill for a couple of days and woke up with fever and chills on March 10.

The former lawyer called his doctor on March 13 and was told his symptoms appeared to indicate he had bronchitis and was prescribed the antibiotic Z-Pak and cough syrup.

He went to the ER and was sent home only to return to when he “couldn’t breathe again,”  Lat wrote.

After Lat was finally tested positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to the hospital where his condition has continued to worsen.

“It’s scary. It’s scary to be a mostly healthy person who now can’t even walk 5 feet,” Lat said.

Lat’s husband said doctors have prescribed azithromycin and the anti-malarial drug chloroquine to help fight the COVID-19. Lat has exercise-induced asthma and is receiving an IL 6-inhibitor to fight lung inflammation.

Shemtob told New York Law Journal one of the toughest parts of Lat’s illness, is that he and family members are not allowed to come to the hospital, because of the transmittable virus.

“Please be vigilant and careful as possible,” Shemtob said, speaking for both himself and Lat. “It’s really important to get that message” across.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Land Use Attorney with experience

USA-CA-Westlake Village

Los Angeles office is seeking a junior land use associate with 1-6 years of experience. Candidate mu...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

AV-rated, Chicago Loop defense firm of trial lawyers seeks associate attorneys to join our busy liti...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney (5+ years)

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale office of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck seeks an experienced litigation associate wi...

Apply now

Director of Originations, Litigation Finance Investments

USA-TX-Dallas

Location is flexible nationwide -- NOT only Dallas. Job Summary Rapidly growing litigatio...

Apply now

Market Research Consulting Analyst for Litigation Projects

USA-MA-Waltham

Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS) is a market research and consulting firm located in Waltham, M...

Apply now

Most Popular

Who Qualifies for Paid Leave Under the New Coronavirus Law?
11
Legal News

Who Qualifies for Paid Leave Under the New Coronavirus Law?
U.S Justice Department Takes First Federal Court Action Against Coronavirus Fraud
23
Breaking News

U.S Justice Department Takes First Federal Court Action Against Coronavirus Fraud
Judge Defies Order to Postpone Hearings, Issues Arrest Warrants for No-Shows
10
Bad Lawyers

Judge Defies Order to Postpone Hearings, Issues Arrest Warrants for No-Shows
Federal Student Loan Payments Suspended with 0% Interest
134
Law Students

Federal Student Loan Payments Suspended with 0% Interest
Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection
60
Celebrity News

Above the Law Blog Founder David Lat in Critical Condition with COVID-19 Infection
ABA’s New Task Force Addresses Legal Needs Arising From Coronavirus
25
Breaking News

ABA’s New Task Force Addresses Legal Needs Arising From Coronavirus

Legal Career Resources

March 18, 2020 What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Legal Economy?

As the effects of the coronavirus outbreak hit the legal economy and legal jobs in the United States, the damage seems likely to be much extensive and longer-lasting than seemed possible a month ago. According to experts, the odds of […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top