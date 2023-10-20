Legal News

Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
In a significant development, the Illinois Comptroller’s office has taken swift and decisive action, terminating the employment of legal counsel Sarah Chowdhury over her virulent antisemitic remarks made on the popular social media platform Instagram.

Immediate Termination Over Hate Speech

A spokesperson representing Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza confirmed the immediate firing of Sarah Chowdhury upon the office’s discovery of the disturbing exchange on Instagram. Chowdhury reportedly admitted to some of the posts, leaving the office with no choice but to sever ties. The spokesperson emphasized Comptroller Mendoza’s unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding antisemitism and hate speech.

  
No Comment from Chowdhury

As of now, Sarah Chowdhury has not issued any comments or statements regarding the termination, leaving her side of the story undisclosed.

South Asian Bar Association of Chicago Takes Action

The South Asian Bar Association of Chicago also reacted swiftly, releasing a statement in which they revealed the immediate termination of Chowdhury from her role as president of the organization. They expressed deep sadness and horror over the offensive language used by Chowdhury and apologized for any harm it may have caused to friends, families, and colleagues.



Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram

The incident unfolded when Sarah Chowdhury engaged in a series of antisemitic remarks on Instagram with an account known as “Big Law Boiz.” Screenshots of the private conversation were shared publicly by the account owner. The derogatory comments included phrases like “All you Zionists will pay” and “Hitler should have eradicated all of you.”

Provocation Over the Israel Conflict

The owner of the Big Law Boiz account, who identified as “a Jew with Israeli family,” shared that Chowdhury had initiated the exchange in response to posts concerning media coverage of the ongoing conflict in Israel. The comments’ nature and offensive content swiftly caught public attention, prompting the necessary actions taken by the Illinois Comptroller’s office and the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago.

Office Composition and Impact

Illinois Comptroller’s office, responsible for managing the state’s fiscal affairs, maintained a legal team, consisting of four legal counsels, including Sarah Chowdhury, as per state employment records. Her removal from this legal team marks a significant move by the office in response to the incident.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a high standard of conduct and decorum, especially in public office and professional associations, to promote a culture of respect and inclusion.

