Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fire Their UK Staff

Photo by Mark Jones -CC BY 2.0

A ‘royal downsizing’ took place at the Buckingham Palace as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid off their entire 15-member U.K. staff.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing down their Buckingham Palace office, following their recent move to Canada.

The former royal couple announced on Instagram in January they are planning to step back as senior members of the British royal family to become “financially independent” and have a “geographic balance” to raise their 9-month-old son, Archie.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple broke the news to their ‘loyal team of employees’ in person back in January, after the announcement that they were stepping down as senior working royals.

While some of the staffers will be absorbed into other roles within the royal household, the rest of the team is now negotiating severance packages.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on staffing matters. However, it recognized senior royals, including the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William are aware of the office closure and redundancies.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” a source told The Mail.

“While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies [firings].”

Fired staffers include communications chief Sara Latham, who previously worked for the Obamas and was Hillary Clinton‘s senior campaign adviser and Fiona Mcilwham, the couple’s newly appointed private secretary.

A much-loved and long-serving member of Buckingham Palace press staff, Marnie Gaffney, who played a major role in supporting Harry on his military work and organized the couple’s successful official tours to Africa and Australia, was also among those who lose their jobs.

According to the Daily Mail, Gaffney was offered another role at Buckingham Palace but had decided to accept the redundancy package offered.

A source told the Mail: ‘She had the option to go back to the Palace, and they wanted her to stay. But she decided it was a natural ending after a decade with the royal household. She will receive her settlement and is looking forward to taking on some new and different challenges‘

Clara Loughran, Harry’s program coordinator, who handed Meghan her ­bouquet on her wedding day, will also lose her position.

“The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken,” the source added. “They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements.”

Since their royal exit, Harry and Meghan have been spending quality time with their son Archie in a secluded, celebrity-free community in North Saanich, Canada.

“Harry’s much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed. A source told US Weekly.

“So far he doesn’t regret the move.”

Prince Hary and the Suits alum are expected to return to Europe next month for the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London.

