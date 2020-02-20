Breaking News

Brexiteer Complains He Has to Wait in Queue at EU Airport: ‘This Isn’t the Brexit I Voted For’
By
Posted on

A Brexit supporter has taken to Social Media to vent his frustration at being forced to wait for nearly an hour in the queue at an EU airport in Amsterdam, claiming that “this isn’t the Brexit I voted for.”

Colin Browning from Leicestershire, who describes himself as one of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, complained on Twitter he was forced to wait for 55 minutes at Schiphol airport, posting a photo of an immigration queue.

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for” wrote the disgusted Brexiter on Twitter.

  
Suffice to say, Tweeters ‘loved’ this. In less than 24 hours Browning’s tweet attracted more than 8,000 replies and the phrase “Oh Colin” was trending on Twitter. 

 “The painful thud of reality. This absolutely IS what you voted for – the restoration of strict border controls, right?”- said one commenter.

“Um actually, yes, this is exactly what you voted for” added another user.

“You voted to lose Freedom of Movement. Did you think it didn’t mean you?” said another.

Browning responded to the ‘this is what you voted for’ comments with a follow-up post claiming he knew exactly what he voted for.



I didn’t vote to stand in a queue for over an hour why some jobsworth checks our passports.” wrote the Brexit-voter. “I spent more time at immigration than I did in the air getting to my destination,” he added.

While some commenters speculated that the Twitter post may be a parody, Browning’s account shows several Pro-Brexit posts published in recent months, as well as a fair share of anti-vegan and anti-cycling posts. His Twitter bio reads “Love all things Leicestershire, STH at LCFC since 1981. Love a pint of Tiger. Let’s make Britain Great again. One of the 17.4 #Brexiteer.

Officials at Schiphol airport have previously notified that passengers traveling from the UK could expect delays upon arriving in Amsterdam after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Frances Coppola, a finance journalist for Forbes, said airports like  Schiphol appeared to have “jumped the gun” by directing British passport holders to non-EU gates but noted that the change would be implemented across all EU countries from next year.

I’m afraid it is exactly what you voted for. You were told by Remainers that this would be the consequence, but you dismissed their warnings as #ProjectFear,” Coppola wrote in response to Browning’s tweet.

Analysis by the Dutch government has suggested it could take to one hour for passengers on busy flights to get through the system due to additional document checks.

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely the recent delays have something to with Brexit as the UK is currently in a transition period with the EU, meaning it will not affect travel arrangements until January 2021.

Anyone wanna tell him about the transition period – that he currently has the rights as other EU citizens – and is in the wrong queue? Or, shall we let him carry on with his wait to think things over?”- a user wrote in response to the Brexiter’s post.

“There had been no changes for British travelers arriving at the airport. A spokesperson for Schiphol told The Independent. ” 

New Royal Netherlands Marrechaussee staff members were being trained yesterday, leading to longer queues at the passport control than usual,” the spokesperson said.

